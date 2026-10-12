Qatar announced that a specific category of foreign visitors will not be required to pay any visa fee when travelling to the country

The free visa applies to guests of ministries, government authorities, and government establishments planning a visit

Qatar published the official details of the policy on its website, outlining exactly who qualifies for the exemption

Qatar has confirmed that a specific group of foreign visitors can obtain a visa to enter the country at no cost, setting them apart from regular travellers who are subject to standard visa fees.

According to information published on Qatar's official website, the waiver applies to individuals travelling as guests of ministries, government authorities, and government establishments.

Qatar announces visa fee exemption for 1 category of foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's free visa for government guests

The statement reads:

"This visa is granted free of charge for the guests of Ministries and Government authorities and establishments."

This means that foreign nationals invited by Qatari government bodies do not need to budget for visa fees as part of their travel arrangements. The exemption is tied specifically to the official nature of the visit rather than the nationality of the traveller.

Who qualifies for the exemption

The key qualifying factor is the sponsorship or invitation of a recognised Qatari government institution. Private travellers, tourists, and those visiting for business or personal reasons through non-governmental channels are not covered by this particular waiver.

Qatar has in recent years expanded its visa accessibility for various categories of visitors, including visa-on-arrival and eVisa options for nationals of many countries. The free visa for government guests represents a separate, targeted policy aimed at facilitating official visits and diplomatic engagement.

Foreign nationals who believe they may qualify are advised to confirm their eligibility through the relevant Qatari ministry or government body extending the invitation before making travel plans.

Qatar speaks about visa eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had published a list of 206 professions whose holders among GCC residents may qualify for a visa on arrival into the country.

The occupations include doctors, engineers, teachers, pilots, university students, housewives, and software designers.

Source: Legit.ng