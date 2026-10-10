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Swedish Migration Agency Announces Change of Old Logo, Shows New One With Heraldic Coat
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Swedish Migration Agency Announces Change of Old Logo, Shows New One With Heraldic Coat

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The Swedish Migration Agency unveiled a new logo on September 1, replacing the old one on its website from September 24
  • The new logo features a heraldic coat of arms designed to strengthen the agency's identity as Sweden's official immigration authority
  • Both logos will appear across agency platforms during the transition as the new design rolls out gradually

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The Swedish Migration Agency has introduced a new logo, marking a visual shift intended to reinforce its status as Sweden's official immigration authority.

The agency first revealed the new design on 1 September 2026.

Sweden’s Migration Agency rolls out a new government-inspired logo across its website, digital services, and official communications.
The Swedish Migration Agency unveils a new logo featuring a heraldic coat of arms to strengthen its identity as Sweden’s official immigration authority. Photo credit: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

From 24 September, it replaced the old logo on the agency's website.

The rollout will continue gradually across digital services, official correspondence, decisions, and other platforms where the agency's branding appears.

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Why the logo changed

The central feature of the new logo is a heraldic coat of arms. The agency said the change was driven by a desire to make its connection to the Swedish government immediately recognisable to anyone who interacts with it.

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The aim is that, at every touchpoint, the agency's identity as an official state body is unmistakable.

What changes and what stays the same

During the transition period, both the old and new logos may appear in different locations as the phased rollout progresses. The agency confirmed that nothing else has changed as a result of the rebranding. Services, procedures, and how people engage with the agency remain the same.

Those dealing with the agency during this period do not need to take any action in response to the logo change.

See the new logo below:

The Swedish Migration Agency introduces updated branding with a state coat of arms
The new Swedish Migration Agency logo. Photo credit: Sweden
Source: UGC

Working holiday visa in Sweden

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sweden has outlined the conditions under which young foreigners can apply for a working holiday visa, and only citizens of six countries are eligible to do so.

According to Sweden's Migration Agency, the country has signed youth exchange agreements with Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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