Amirah Dyme’s biography: age, birthday, race, measurements, religion

German-born star Amirah Dyme has gained popularity by posting pictures of her curvy body on social media. As a result, she caught the attention of many online users and increased her following. So, how much do you know about her?

Cake Queen relaxing on board with a glass of her favourite drink.

Amirah Dyme has used her account to promote numerous popular fashion brands, including NA-KD, Fashion Nova, and Blanco Bay. Here is everything you need to know about the life of the German-born Instagram model, including details about her race, how she makes money and much more.

Profile summary

Full name : Amirah Dyme

: Amirah Dyme Nickname : Cake Queen

: Cake Queen Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : January 14th, 1995

: January 14th, 1995 Amirah Dyme's age : 26 years (as of 2021)

: 26 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Berlin, Germany

: Berlin, Germany Current residence: Germany

Germany Nationality : German

: German Amirah Dyme's race : Mixed

: Mixed Religion: Islam

Islam Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Father : Kosar Dyme

: Kosar Dyme Mother : Elsa Dyme

: Elsa Dyme Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 124

124 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-44

: 34-26-44 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-112

86-66-112 Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Not married

: Not married Profession : Model, Instagram star, entrepreneur

: Model, Instagram star, entrepreneur Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram page: @amirahdyme

Amirah Dyme's bio

Cake Queen was born on January 14th, 1995, in Berlin, Germany. She is the daughter of Kosar and Elsa Dyme. The model has Sudanese roots. She was raised alongside her seven siblings.

How old is Amirah Dyme? She is 26 years as of 2021. Amirah Dyme's birthday is on January 14th every year.

What does Amirah Dyme do for a living?

Cake Queen, as many of her fans call her, is a famous Instagram model. Amirah began posting her pictures on Instagram in 2016 and caught the attention of the online crowd. As a result, her account began attracting many followers.

Cake Queen poses for a photo in a pair of jeans and a sleeveless top.

She gained more followers, endorsements, and promotions. At the time of publication of this article, her Instagram account has 3.7 million followers. She has achieved this massive following because of the fantastic outfits and breathtaking pictures that she shares.

Some of the brands she has worked for include Fashion Nova, Oh Polly, Pretty Little Thing and Blanco Bay.

Currently, the model has 3 Instagram accounts of varying popularity. She also has TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and OnlyFans.

Dyme has recently launched a clothing line called Flavours, and it is focused mainly on lingerie and skin-tight clothes.

How much is Amirah Dyme worth?

Miss Dyme is reportedly worth an estimated $2 million. She makes about $116,067 per year. Most of her cash is earned through her career as a social media model, including brand advertisements and sales from her clothing store. She also earns revenue from her OnlyFans, where a month's subscription costs $25.

Amirah Dyme’s measurements

How tall is Amirah? Miss Dyme stands at the height of 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs around 124 pounds (70 kg). Her body measurements are 34-26-44 inches (86-66-112 cm).

Who is Amirah Dyme dating now?

Cake Queen has kept her relationship affairs under the wraps. Thus, it is unclear whether she is dating anyone right now.

Before, she was said to be in a relationship with Ray Hushpuppi. The pair supposedly met in Dubai. Amirah Dyme and Hushpuppi split up after he was arrested.

It was alleged that she moved on with a new boyfriend called Ramy 'Lil' Freeny when Hushpuppi was arrested. She had earlier made a post where she took a swipe at the arrested Instagram celebrity. However, she has never made any commend on these speculations.

The popularity of the German Instagram model Amirah Dyme has been on the rise with each dawning day. She is appreciated by many, and she is also a role model to many young and upcoming models.

