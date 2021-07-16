Amirah Dyme’s biography: age, birthday, race, measurements, religion
German-born star Amirah Dyme has gained popularity by posting pictures of her curvy body on social media. As a result, she caught the attention of many online users and increased her following. So, how much do you know about her?
Amirah Dyme has used her account to promote numerous popular fashion brands, including NA-KD, Fashion Nova, and Blanco Bay. Here is everything you need to know about the life of the German-born Instagram model, including details about her race, how she makes money and much more.
Profile summary
- Full name: Amirah Dyme
- Nickname: Cake Queen
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: January 14th, 1995
- Amirah Dyme's age: 26 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Berlin, Germany
- Current residence: Germany
- Nationality: German
- Amirah Dyme's race: Mixed
- Religion: Islam
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Father: Kosar Dyme
- Mother: Elsa Dyme
- Height in feet: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 124
- Weight in kilograms: 70
- Body measurements in inches: 34-26-44
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-112
- Sexuality: Straight
- Marital status: Not married
- Profession: Model, Instagram star, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $2 million
- Instagram page: @amirahdyme
Amirah Dyme's bio
Cake Queen was born on January 14th, 1995, in Berlin, Germany. She is the daughter of Kosar and Elsa Dyme. The model has Sudanese roots. She was raised alongside her seven siblings.
How old is Amirah Dyme? She is 26 years as of 2021. Amirah Dyme's birthday is on January 14th every year.
What does Amirah Dyme do for a living?
Cake Queen, as many of her fans call her, is a famous Instagram model. Amirah began posting her pictures on Instagram in 2016 and caught the attention of the online crowd. As a result, her account began attracting many followers.
She gained more followers, endorsements, and promotions. At the time of publication of this article, her Instagram account has 3.7 million followers. She has achieved this massive following because of the fantastic outfits and breathtaking pictures that she shares.
Some of the brands she has worked for include Fashion Nova, Oh Polly, Pretty Little Thing and Blanco Bay.
Currently, the model has 3 Instagram accounts of varying popularity. She also has TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and OnlyFans.
Dyme has recently launched a clothing line called Flavours, and it is focused mainly on lingerie and skin-tight clothes.
How much is Amirah Dyme worth?
Miss Dyme is reportedly worth an estimated $2 million. She makes about $116,067 per year. Most of her cash is earned through her career as a social media model, including brand advertisements and sales from her clothing store. She also earns revenue from her OnlyFans, where a month's subscription costs $25.
Amirah Dyme’s measurements
How tall is Amirah? Miss Dyme stands at the height of 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs around 124 pounds (70 kg). Her body measurements are 34-26-44 inches (86-66-112 cm).
Who is Amirah Dyme dating now?
Cake Queen has kept her relationship affairs under the wraps. Thus, it is unclear whether she is dating anyone right now.
Before, she was said to be in a relationship with Ray Hushpuppi. The pair supposedly met in Dubai. Amirah Dyme and Hushpuppi split up after he was arrested.
It was alleged that she moved on with a new boyfriend called Ramy 'Lil' Freeny when Hushpuppi was arrested. She had earlier made a post where she took a swipe at the arrested Instagram celebrity. However, she has never made any commend on these speculations.
The popularity of the German Instagram model Amirah Dyme has been on the rise with each dawning day. She is appreciated by many, and she is also a role model to many young and upcoming models.
