Liverpool and Manchester City are set to meet at Anfield on Sunday in the biggest Premier League fixture of matchday 6 of the 2026/27 season

The match marks the first meeting between the two clubs since 2016 without Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola on either touchline

Opta's supercomputer has released its prediction for the crunch encounter, with the two sides separated by 6 points in the table

Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in what stands as the marquee fixture of the 2026/27 Premier League season so far, with the two clubs meeting under entirely new management for the first time in a decade.

The league table tells very different stories heading into Sunday's match. Manchester City sit top of the Premier League with 15 points and a superior goal difference to Arsenal in second place.

Erling Haaland celebrates after his goal against Liverpool in February. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool, by contrast, are seventh with nine points, and a defeat would push them further away from the top four. A win for the hosts, however, would bring them right back into contention.

Supercomputer predicts Liverpool vs Man City

As noted by The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer gives Manchester City a 42.4% chance of taking all three points from Anfield. Liverpool's chances of winning on home soil are rated at 32.8%, with a draw the outcome the model considers least likely at 24.8%.

Despite Anfield's traditional advantage, the numbers favour the visitors to extend their lead at the top.

Liverpool will be particularly motivated going into this fixture. According to Sofascore, Manchester City won all three meetings between the two clubs last season, and the Reds will be keen to end that run at the earliest opportunity.

Mysterious cat predicts Liverpool vs Man City

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predictedLiverpool vs Man City at Anfield: Opta's supercomputer favours the visitors in Sunday's Premier League clash, as the clubs meet without Klopp or Guardiola. the result of the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The cat predicts a draw between the two sides, underlining how intense the match is expected to be in the North West of England.

Source: Legit.ng