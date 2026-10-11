Premier League: Supercomputer Predicts Liverpool vs Manchester City
- Liverpool and Manchester City are set to meet at Anfield on Sunday in the biggest Premier League fixture of matchday 6 of the 2026/27 season
- The match marks the first meeting between the two clubs since 2016 without Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola on either touchline
- Opta's supercomputer has released its prediction for the crunch encounter, with the two sides separated by 6 points in the table
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Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in what stands as the marquee fixture of the 2026/27 Premier League season so far, with the two clubs meeting under entirely new management for the first time in a decade.
The league table tells very different stories heading into Sunday's match. Manchester City sit top of the Premier League with 15 points and a superior goal difference to Arsenal in second place.
Liverpool, by contrast, are seventh with nine points, and a defeat would push them further away from the top four. A win for the hosts, however, would bring them right back into contention.
Supercomputer predicts Liverpool vs Man City
As noted by The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer gives Manchester City a 42.4% chance of taking all three points from Anfield. Liverpool's chances of winning on home soil are rated at 32.8%, with a draw the outcome the model considers least likely at 24.8%.
Despite Anfield's traditional advantage, the numbers favour the visitors to extend their lead at the top.
Liverpool will be particularly motivated going into this fixture. According to Sofascore, Manchester City won all three meetings between the two clubs last season, and the Reds will be keen to end that run at the earliest opportunity.
Mysterious cat predicts Liverpool vs Man City
Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predictedLiverpool vs Man City at Anfield: Opta's supercomputer favours the visitors in Sunday's Premier League clash, as the clubs meet without Klopp or Guardiola. the result of the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City.
The cat predicts a draw between the two sides, underlining how intense the match is expected to be in the North West of England.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.