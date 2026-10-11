Real Madrid beat Villarreal 1-0 in La Liga matchday six, but the win came with controversy involving Vinicius Jr

Jose Mourinho was yellow-carded during the match and left journalists waiting before skipping the post-match conference

Mourinho cited fears of a ban as the reason for his silence, with Real Madrid offering no official explanation for his absence

Jose Mourinho refused to face the press after Real Madrid's narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal in their La Liga matchday six fixture, leaving journalists waiting at the post-match conference for 40 minutes before walking away without comment.

Yan Diomande scored his first goal at the Bernabeu to hand Real Madrid the win in a tense encounter that was overshadowed by the dismissal of Vinicius Jr.

Jose Mourinho received a yellow card during Real Madrid's win over Villarreal. Photo by Burak Akbulut.

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian forward had a goal ruled out after he was found to have pulled the hair of Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba in the build-up to the strike, and he was subsequently sent off.

Mourinho was himself yellow-carded during the match and, according to reports from Goal, left the post-match conference without speaking to waiting reporters.

Why Mourinho boycotted media duties

Real Madrid gave no official statement to explain the decision. However, Marca reported remarks attributed to the manager in which he gave his own explanation for the snub.

"I'm not going to talk because I want to be on the bench against Sevilla and Barcelona," he said.

The comments suggest Mourinho was concerned that any outburst in front of the media could result in disciplinary action that would keep him away from the dugout in upcoming fixtures.

His next assignment will see him return to Italy to face AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League, before Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga.

Mbappe overcomes injury worries

Legit.ng previously reported that Kylian Mbappe was a doubt for the clash against Villarreal after suffering a knee problem on international duty.

However, he returned to action against Villarreal and completed the full 90 minutes during the intense La Liga action at Santiago Bernabeu.

Source: Legit.ng