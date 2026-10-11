The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League group stage returns on Tuesday, October 13, for matchday two after the international break

Victor Osimhen is set to face Barcelona for Galatasaray, while Ademola Lookman looks to impress Diego Simeone against Manchester United

Moses Usor, who scored on his Super Eagles debut, and uncapped winger Christian Nwachukwu are also in Champions League action this week

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League group stage action returns on Tuesday, October 13, for matchday two after the international break.

18 matches will be played across multiple stadiums in Europe, including at Stamford Bridge despite Chelsea not qualifying for the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen set to lead Galatasaray against Barcelona. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The matches will have Nigerian players in action, including the high-profile ones Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Legit.ng looks at the Nigerian players in Champions League action this week

Super Eagles stars in Champions League action

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen returned to action for Galatasaray against Kasimpasa at the weekend after one month injured. He is expected to return to full action against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League at Rams Park in Istanbul.

2. Ademola Lookman

Lookman has been underwhelming for Atletico Madrid for a while now, including the win over Alaves where he was substituted at halftime. The UCL clash against Manchester United is another chance to prove his worth to Diego Simeone.

3. Zaidu Sanusi

Porto will be in action, but Zaidu Sanusi will not be a part of it. The Super Eagles full-back is gradually working his way to fitness after a long spell on the sidelines.

4. Moses Usor

Usor scored on his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar, the winning goal for Nigeria. He will be in Champions League action against Liverpool. They lost their opening match to AEK Athens.

5. Christian Nwachukwu

The left-winger plays for Azerbaijani club Nwachukwu, who qualified for the Champions League for the first time. The uncapped Nigerian star played in the 4-0 loss to Manchester United and is expected to feature against Dortmund.

Hansi Flick praises Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Hansi Flick sent a message to Victor Osimhen ahead of Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the Champions League.

The German manager singled out the Nigerian player as a fantastic striker and will give his team a handful during the crunch encounter.

Source: Legit.ng