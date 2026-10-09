Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism updated its permit process for a popular tourist site, opening access to two visitor categories

The two categories of people can apply for the free entry permit, though the process requires a physical visit to the institution

Applicants must submit a permit request letter, with processing taking up to 5 days to complete

Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has made it possible for two categories of visitors to obtain a free permit to enter Majlis Al Jinn Cave, one of the country's most remarkable natural attractions.

According to a listing updated on the Omani government's official portal, Gov.om, the permit service covers tourist delegations and informal visitors who wish to access the cave site.

Oman mentions two categories of people eligible for free permit to visit a popular attraction site. Photo credit: Gulf News.

Source: UGC

How to Get the Majlis Al Jinn Cave Permit

The permit to the tourist site is free of charge, with no service fee listed on the government page. However, the process is not digital.

Applicants are required to visit the relevant institution in person to initiate their request, and they must come prepared with a permit request letter as the sole required document.

Once submitted, the application takes up to 5 working days to process. The service falls under the tourism industry category on Oman's central government services platform and is administered directly by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

What Is Majlis Al Jinn Cave?

Majlis Al Jinn, which translates to "Meeting Place of the Jinn," is one of the largest cave chambers in the world by floor area, located in the Al Hajar mountain range in Oman.

It draws adventurers, researchers, and curious travellers from across the globe, given its sheer scale and the dramatic descent required to enter it through narrow openings in the ceiling of the chamber.

The cave's global profile has steadily grown alongside Oman's broader push to develop its tourism sector, making the formalisation of a structured, accessible permit system a notable development for those planning visits to the site.

Oman opens doors for some foreigners seeking residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Royal Oman Police issued Decision No. 87/2026, amending the country's Foreigners' Residence Law.

The new rules cover three categories of foreigners, including property buyers, real estate owners, and licensed investors in Oman.

Source: Legit.ng