The Child Citizenship Act allows certain adopted children of US citizens to automatically acquire citizenship under specific conditions

Children who do not qualify under the CCA can still remain in the US as Lawful Permanent Residents with a path to citizenship

The US immigration body USCIS outlines separate processes for children residing abroad and those already in the United States

The United States Child Citizenship Act (CCA) gives certain foreign-born and adopted children of American citizens the ability to gain US citizenship automatically, without going through the standard naturalisation process.

The law is contained in Section 320 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and sets out clear conditions that must be met before a child turns 18.

The Child Citizenship Act (CCA) allows eligible foreign-born and adopted children of US citizens to acquire automatic US citizenship before age 18. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under the child citizenship act

For an adopted child to automatically acquire citizenship under INA 320, three conditions must all be satisfied. The child must qualify as a child under specific subsections of INA 101(b)(1), must have been admitted to the United States as a lawful permanent resident, and must be living in the country under the legal and physical custody of at least one US citizen parent.

Two additional requirements are worth noting. The child must have been under 18 years old as of February 27, 2001, to have been eligible when the law first came into force. Also, the adoptive parents must have completed a final adoption, either in the United States or abroad, before the child can qualify.

For children living outside the United States, a separate route exists. They may apply for naturalisation through their relationship with their US citizen adoptive parents by filing Form N-600K under INA Section 322. This process requires an interview and, for children above 14 years old, taking the Oath of Allegiance. Further guidance on this process is available on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.

What happens if a child does not qualify

Adopted children who do not meet the requirements of the CCA after entering the United States are not left without legal status. They will remain Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) and receive a Lawful Permanent Resident Card, also known as Form I-551, issued by USCIS.

Once they turn 18, such individuals become eligible to apply for US citizenship through the standard naturalisation process by filing Form N-400. USCIS provides detailed information about eligibility requirements and the naturalisation process on its official website.

History of the naturalisation exam and why

Legit.ng earlier reported that there are over 100 countries in the world, each with its own rules. While many of these countries have become economically advanced through policies that drive economic reforms, individuals from many parts of the world often migrate to such countries, and many wish to stay or live there permanently and eventually become citizens.

Source: Legit.ng