Enzo Maresca Speaks After Man City Win 1st Game Since 114 Charges Guilty Verdict
- Manchester City won at Anfield in their first Premier League match since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 out of 115 charges
- Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki all scored as City produced a dominant performance against Liverpool
- Manager Enzo Maresca spoke about how his players handled the pressure surrounding the club ahead of the fixture
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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has praised his players after they beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in their first match after the international break.
It was the club's first fixture following the Premier League independent commission's ruling that found them guilty of 114 out of 115 charges brought against them.
As noted by Premier League, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the second half, before Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki added further goals to put the result beyond doubt and hand City a commanding away victory.
Maresca addresses pressure on his players
Speaking on MCFC TV after the match, Maresca acknowledged that the backdrop to the game had made life difficult for his players, but said he was proud of how they responded on the pitch.
"It was not easy for the players, but they dealt with the situation very good," he said. "I said during the week that we need to learn how to deal with the outside noise because of the situation. The noise will always be there.
"We need to learn how to deal with that, but at the same time we want to make our noise. That is to win games like we have done today. At the end of the game, our fans were singing so the noise was from us, not the environment."
The result gives City significant momentum as they prepare for their next fixture, a UEFA Champions League home tie against Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning European champions.
Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner
Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal returned to winning ways against Leeds United.
The Gunners extended their advantage over Manchester City, but the Citizens recovered after their statement victory over Liverpool.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.