Manchester City won at Anfield in their first Premier League match since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 out of 115 charges

Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki all scored as City produced a dominant performance against Liverpool

Manager Enzo Maresca spoke about how his players handled the pressure surrounding the club ahead of the fixture

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has praised his players after they beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in their first match after the international break.

It was the club's first fixture following the Premier League independent commission's ruling that found them guilty of 114 out of 115 charges brought against them.

Enzo Maresca makes gesture towards Liverpool fans after Manchester City win. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Premier League, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the second half, before Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki added further goals to put the result beyond doubt and hand City a commanding away victory.

Maresca addresses pressure on his players

Speaking on MCFC TV after the match, Maresca acknowledged that the backdrop to the game had made life difficult for his players, but said he was proud of how they responded on the pitch.

"It was not easy for the players, but they dealt with the situation very good," he said. "I said during the week that we need to learn how to deal with the outside noise because of the situation. The noise will always be there.

"We need to learn how to deal with that, but at the same time we want to make our noise. That is to win games like we have done today. At the end of the game, our fans were singing so the noise was from us, not the environment."

The result gives City significant momentum as they prepare for their next fixture, a UEFA Champions League home tie against Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning European champions.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal returned to winning ways against Leeds United.

The Gunners extended their advantage over Manchester City, but the Citizens recovered after their statement victory over Liverpool.

Source: Legit.ng