Canada's Military pay rates have been updated across all ranks, with salaries varying by rank, experience level and specialist occupation

From entry-level Privates earning from $4,337 per month to senior officers and specialist personnel earning more than $30,000 monthly, the latest pay scales highlight the wide range of military compensation

Special Forces, Search and Rescue, medical, dental and legal officers remain among the highest-paid groups within the military pay structure

Canada's Military personnel across all ranks continue to receive pay based on rank, pay level and occupational specialisation.

The latest military pay rates cover non-commissioned members (NCMs), officers, pilots, legal officers, medical and dental officers, military judges, special forces personnel and search and rescue specialists.

Military pay rates were revised across all ranks, with entry-level Privates earning from $4,337 per month and senior officers receiving substantially higher salaries. Photo credit: Mark Carney

Source: UGC

This guide provides a clear overview of the current military pay structure, highlighting monthly salary ranges across key ranks and specialist occupations.

Military pay rates for non-commissioned members

Non-commissioned members receive pay according to rank, experience level and, in some cases, specialist qualifications.

Private military pay rates

Monthly basic pay for Privates ranges from:

Pay Level 1: $4,337

Pay Level 2: $4,987

Pay Level 3: $5,994

These rates provide the entry point into the military pay system for enlisted personnel.

Corporal military pay rates

Corporals, also known as Sailors 1st Class in the naval service, have several pay categories including Standard, Specialist 1, Specialist 2, Special Forces and Search and Rescue.

Standard corporal pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

Starting rate: $6,858

Highest listed rate: $7,337

Specialist 1 Corporal Pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

Starting rate: $7,606

Highest listed rate: $8,071

Specialist 2 Corporal Pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

Starting rate: $8,138

Highest listed rate: $8,636

Special Forces Corporal Pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

Starting rate: $9,254

Highest listed rate: $10,118

Search and Rescue Corporal Pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

Starting rate: $11,387

Highest listed rate: $15,246

Master Corporal Military Pay Rates

Master Corporals, or Master Sailors, receive higher rates across all occupational categories.

Standard Master Corporal Pay

From $7,118 to $7,841 per month

Specialist 1 Master Corporal Pay

From $7,830 to $8,367 per month

Specialist 2 Master Corporal Pay

From $8,378 to $8,952 per month

Special Forces Master Corporal Pay

From $9,539 to $10,411 per month

Search and Rescue Master Corporal Pay

From $11,667 to $15,533 per month

Sergeant Military Pay Rates

Sergeants, also known as Petty Officers 2nd Class, earn increased monthly salaries based on their occupational stream.

Standard Sergeant Pay

From $7,959 to $8,340 per month

Specialist 1 Sergeant Pay

From $8,675 to $9,006 per month

Specialist 2 Sergeant Pay

From $9,282 to $9,637 per month

Special Forces Sergeant Pay

From $10,385 to $11,055 per month

Search and Rescue Sergeant Pay

From $12,391 to $16,179 per month

Warrant Officer Military Pay Rates

Warrant Officers, or Petty Officers 1st Class, continue to receive enhanced salaries.

Standard Warrant Officer Pay

From $8,694 to $8,997 per month

Specialist 1 Warrant Officer Pay

From $9,390 to $9,717 per month

Specialist 2 Warrant Officer Pay

From $10,048 to $10,397 per month

Special Forces Warrant Officer Pay

From $11,100 to $11,765 per month

Search and Rescue Warrant Officer Pay

From $13,269 to $17,069 per month

Master Warrant Officer Military Pay Rates

Master Warrant Officers, also known as Chief Petty Officers 2nd Class, are among the highest-paid NCM ranks.

Standard Pay

From $9,668 to $10,057 per month

Specialist 1 Pay

From $10,152 to $10,560 per month

Specialist 2 Pay

From $10,507 to $10,856 per month

Special Forces Pay

From $11,861 to $12,607 per month

Search and Rescue Pay

From $14,163 to $18,024 per month

Chief Warrant Officer Military Pay Rates

Chief Warrant Officers, or Chief Petty Officers 1st Class, have dedicated Special Forces and Search and Rescue pay structures.

Special Forces Chief Warrant Officer Pay

Depending on pay level, monthly salaries range from:

Level A: $10,562 to $11,001

Level B: $11,300 to $11,775

Level C: $12,920 to $13,410

Additional advanced Special Forces pay scales range from $12,271 to $13,050 per month.

Search and Rescue Chief Warrant Officer Pay

Monthly salaries range from:

$15,216 to $19,125

Officer Military Pay Rates

Military officers receive pay according to rank and pay level.

Officer Cadet Pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

Level A: $2,913 to $3,089

Level B: $4,044 to $5,060

Second Lieutenant to Captain Pay

Officer pay increases significantly with rank progression and experience. Depending on rank and pay level, monthly salaries range from approximately:

$5,096 to $11,057

Major Military Pay Rates

Monthly pay ranges from:

$11,983 to $13,435

Lieutenant-Colonel Military Pay Rates

Monthly pay ranges from:

$13,887 to $14,779

Colonel Military Pay Rates

Monthly pay ranges from:

$15,684 to $17,541

Brigadier-General Military Pay Rates

Monthly pay ranges from:

$18,565 to $20,097

Major-General Military Pay Rates

Monthly pay ranges from:

$21,301 to $25,020

Lieutenant-General Military Pay Rates

Monthly pay ranges from:

$27,361 to $29,619

Pilot Pay Rates

Pilots receive separate salary scales that reflect the specialist nature of their role.

Captain Pilot Pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

$8,861 to $17,723

Major Pilot Pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

$14,644 to $18,357

Lieutenant-Colonel Pilot Pay

Monthly pay ranges from:

$18,172 to $18,990

Legal Officer Pay Rates

Legal officers receive specialised compensation based on rank and experience.

Legal Officer Monthly Pay

Captain: $9,353 to $12,900

Major: $13,730 to $21,734

Lieutenant-Colonel: $18,156 to $24,402

Colonel: $23,262 to $27,495

Brigadier-General: $23,307 to $28,434

Medical and Dental Officer Pay Rates

Medical and dental officers are among the highest-paid specialist officers in the military.

Medical and Dental Officer Monthly Pay

Captain

$16,188 to $23,270

Major

$22,625 to $25,200

Major (Specialist)

$27,148 to $30,236

Lieutenant-Colonel

$25,995 to $30,351

Lieutenant-Colonel (Specialist)

$32,069 to $36,424

Colonel

$27,157 to $31,962

Colonel (Specialist)

$32,588 to $38,352

Brigadier General

$28,807 to $33,894

Major-General

$30,559 to $35,944

Military Judge Pay Rates

Military judges are paid on annual salary scales.

Annual Military Judge Salaries

Military Judge: $362,627 per year

Chief Military Judge: $373,506 per year

Military’s new salary structure as approved

Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of Nigerian military personnel are set for a significant boost in earnings after President Bola Tinubu approved a sweeping salary increase ranging from 30% to 80% across the ranks of the Armed Forces.

Source: Legit.ng