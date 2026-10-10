Canada Updates Military Monthly Salaries of All Ranks from Corporal to Major General
- Canada's Military pay rates have been updated across all ranks, with salaries varying by rank, experience level and specialist occupation
- From entry-level Privates earning from $4,337 per month to senior officers and specialist personnel earning more than $30,000 monthly, the latest pay scales highlight the wide range of military compensation
- Special Forces, Search and Rescue, medical, dental and legal officers remain among the highest-paid groups within the military pay structure
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Canada's Military personnel across all ranks continue to receive pay based on rank, pay level and occupational specialisation.
The latest military pay rates cover non-commissioned members (NCMs), officers, pilots, legal officers, medical and dental officers, military judges, special forces personnel and search and rescue specialists.
This guide provides a clear overview of the current military pay structure, highlighting monthly salary ranges across key ranks and specialist occupations.
Military pay rates for non-commissioned members
Non-commissioned members receive pay according to rank, experience level and, in some cases, specialist qualifications.
Private military pay rates
Monthly basic pay for Privates ranges from:
- Pay Level 1: $4,337
- Pay Level 2: $4,987
- Pay Level 3: $5,994
These rates provide the entry point into the military pay system for enlisted personnel.
Corporal military pay rates
Corporals, also known as Sailors 1st Class in the naval service, have several pay categories including Standard, Specialist 1, Specialist 2, Special Forces and Search and Rescue.
Standard corporal pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- Starting rate: $6,858
- Highest listed rate: $7,337
Specialist 1 Corporal Pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- Starting rate: $7,606
- Highest listed rate: $8,071
Specialist 2 Corporal Pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- Starting rate: $8,138
- Highest listed rate: $8,636
Special Forces Corporal Pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- Starting rate: $9,254
- Highest listed rate: $10,118
Search and Rescue Corporal Pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- Starting rate: $11,387
- Highest listed rate: $15,246
Master Corporal Military Pay Rates
Master Corporals, or Master Sailors, receive higher rates across all occupational categories.
Standard Master Corporal Pay
- From $7,118 to $7,841 per month
Specialist 1 Master Corporal Pay
- From $7,830 to $8,367 per month
Specialist 2 Master Corporal Pay
- From $8,378 to $8,952 per month
Special Forces Master Corporal Pay
- From $9,539 to $10,411 per month
Search and Rescue Master Corporal Pay
- From $11,667 to $15,533 per month
Sergeant Military Pay Rates
Sergeants, also known as Petty Officers 2nd Class, earn increased monthly salaries based on their occupational stream.
Standard Sergeant Pay
- From $7,959 to $8,340 per month
Specialist 1 Sergeant Pay
- From $8,675 to $9,006 per month
Specialist 2 Sergeant Pay
- From $9,282 to $9,637 per month
Special Forces Sergeant Pay
- From $10,385 to $11,055 per month
Search and Rescue Sergeant Pay
- From $12,391 to $16,179 per month
Warrant Officer Military Pay Rates
Warrant Officers, or Petty Officers 1st Class, continue to receive enhanced salaries.
Standard Warrant Officer Pay
- From $8,694 to $8,997 per month
Specialist 1 Warrant Officer Pay
- From $9,390 to $9,717 per month
Specialist 2 Warrant Officer Pay
- From $10,048 to $10,397 per month
Special Forces Warrant Officer Pay
- From $11,100 to $11,765 per month
Search and Rescue Warrant Officer Pay
- From $13,269 to $17,069 per month
Master Warrant Officer Military Pay Rates
Master Warrant Officers, also known as Chief Petty Officers 2nd Class, are among the highest-paid NCM ranks.
Standard Pay
- From $9,668 to $10,057 per month
Specialist 1 Pay
- From $10,152 to $10,560 per month
Specialist 2 Pay
- From $10,507 to $10,856 per month
Special Forces Pay
- From $11,861 to $12,607 per month
Search and Rescue Pay
- From $14,163 to $18,024 per month
Chief Warrant Officer Military Pay Rates
Chief Warrant Officers, or Chief Petty Officers 1st Class, have dedicated Special Forces and Search and Rescue pay structures.
Special Forces Chief Warrant Officer Pay
Depending on pay level, monthly salaries range from:
- Level A: $10,562 to $11,001
- Level B: $11,300 to $11,775
- Level C: $12,920 to $13,410
Additional advanced Special Forces pay scales range from $12,271 to $13,050 per month.
Search and Rescue Chief Warrant Officer Pay
Monthly salaries range from:
- $15,216 to $19,125
Officer Military Pay Rates
Military officers receive pay according to rank and pay level.
Officer Cadet Pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- Level A: $2,913 to $3,089
- Level B: $4,044 to $5,060
Second Lieutenant to Captain Pay
Officer pay increases significantly with rank progression and experience. Depending on rank and pay level, monthly salaries range from approximately:
- $5,096 to $11,057
Major Military Pay Rates
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $11,983 to $13,435
Lieutenant-Colonel Military Pay Rates
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $13,887 to $14,779
Colonel Military Pay Rates
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $15,684 to $17,541
Brigadier-General Military Pay Rates
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $18,565 to $20,097
Major-General Military Pay Rates
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $21,301 to $25,020
Lieutenant-General Military Pay Rates
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $27,361 to $29,619
Pilot Pay Rates
Pilots receive separate salary scales that reflect the specialist nature of their role.
Captain Pilot Pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $8,861 to $17,723
Major Pilot Pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $14,644 to $18,357
Lieutenant-Colonel Pilot Pay
Monthly pay ranges from:
- $18,172 to $18,990
Legal Officer Pay Rates
Legal officers receive specialised compensation based on rank and experience.
Legal Officer Monthly Pay
- Captain: $9,353 to $12,900
- Major: $13,730 to $21,734
- Lieutenant-Colonel: $18,156 to $24,402
- Colonel: $23,262 to $27,495
- Brigadier-General: $23,307 to $28,434
Medical and Dental Officer Pay Rates
Medical and dental officers are among the highest-paid specialist officers in the military.
Medical and Dental Officer Monthly Pay
Captain
- $16,188 to $23,270
Major
- $22,625 to $25,200
Major (Specialist)
- $27,148 to $30,236
Lieutenant-Colonel
- $25,995 to $30,351
Lieutenant-Colonel (Specialist)
- $32,069 to $36,424
Colonel
- $27,157 to $31,962
Colonel (Specialist)
- $32,588 to $38,352
Brigadier General
- $28,807 to $33,894
Major-General
- $30,559 to $35,944
Military Judge Pay Rates
Military judges are paid on annual salary scales.
Annual Military Judge Salaries
- Military Judge: $362,627 per year
- Chief Military Judge: $373,506 per year
Military’s new salary structure as approved
Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of Nigerian military personnel are set for a significant boost in earnings after President Bola Tinubu approved a sweeping salary increase ranging from 30% to 80% across the ranks of the Armed Forces.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.