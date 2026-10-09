• Dr Mary Adebayo of Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School in Abeokuta won Nigeria's Overall Best Teacher at the Federal Government's President's Teachers' and Schools' Excellence Awards

• Adebayo was honoured during the 2026 World Teachers' Day celebration in Abuja, where a brand-new car awaited her as the star prize

• Her old students' association and a federal lawmaker from her hometown both released statements celebrating her achievement

A secondary school teacher from Ogun State has been named Nigeria's best teacher in 2026, taking home a brand-new car at a national awards ceremony held in Abuja.

Dr Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo, who teaches at Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School (Senior) in Obantoko, Abeokuta, received the honour during the 2026 World Teachers' Day celebration, where the Federal Government presented its President's Teachers' and Schools' Excellence Awards across several categories covering teachers, school administrators, and institutions.

Ogun Teacher Mary Adebayo Wins Nigeria's Overall Best Teacher Award 2026

Source: Facebook

Adebayo first won the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category before being elevated to the overall national title, making her the standout winner of the entire awards programme.

Adebayo speaks on her recognition

Receiving the car at the ceremony, Adebayo said the award came as a surprise, noting that she had simply focused on her work without expecting any form of national recognition.

"I started this work in a private school. I kept doing the work, I did not know the Lord will reward me this way," she said.

School community and lawmaker react

The Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Obantoko Old Students Association (NUDGOSA), issued a congratulatory statement on Friday describing Adebayo's achievement as a source of pride for the school, its alumni, and the broader community.

"NUDGOSA is particularly proud that one of our own has risen to the pinnacle of the teaching profession in Nigeria," the association said in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Sanni Damilola.

NUDGOSA's National President, Hon. Fasiu Bakenne, extended congratulations to Adebayo, the school's management and staff, and the Ogun State Teaching Service Commission. The association said her win was an inspiration to current students, teachers, and alumni, showing that dedication to service could earn recognition at the highest level.

Lawmaker Nasir Gboyega Isiaka also celebrated Adebayo in a congratulatory message on Friday titled "Celebrating Excellence: Congratulations to Nigeria's Best Teacher." Isiaka described her as an illustrious daughter of Afon, Imeko-Afon, and said her achievement showed the depth of excellence found within local communities across the country.

Primary school teacher wins N50m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher from Ogun state, took centre stage in Abuja after emerging as the Overall Best Teacher in Nigeria for 2025, earning national recognition and life-changing rewards for his years of classroom service.

Source: Legit.ng