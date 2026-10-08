Australia's Jobs and Skills data has revealed the top-paying occupations in 2026, with Construction Managers leading the pack

The data also identified Sales Assistants as the single largest occupation in the country, employing over half a million people

Health Care and Social Assistance emerged as the biggest industry by workforce share, covering more than one in six Australian workers

Australia's official labour market data for 2026 has spotlighted the occupations and industries shaping the country's workforce, identifying which roles command the highest pay and which sectors employ the most people.

The figures provide a detailed snapshot of where Australians work and how much they earn.

Australia publishes the three highest-paying occupations in 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia's highest-paying occupations in 2026

1. Construction Managers top the earnings table, with median weekly full-time earnings of $3,751 (N4,988,117), placing them among the most financially rewarding roles in the country. The data doesn't stop at construction, however; broader figures show a clear divide in pay across industries.

2. Health Care and Social Assistance, which accounts for 16.3% of the entire Australian workforce, records median weekly earnings of $1,689 (N2,246,049.09). The sector's size gives it an outsized role in the economy, even though its earnings sit below those of the top-paying trades and management roles.

3. On the other end of the spectrum, Sales Assistants (General) hold the title of Australia's largest single occupation in 2026, with 562,000 people employed in the role. This workforce differs notably from higher-paying occupations: three in four Sales Assistants work part-time hours, 65% are female, and the median age is just 23. Their median weekly full-time earnings stand at $1,241 (N1,650,294.21), reflecting the entry-level and casual nature of much of the work.

The contrast between the country's largest occupation by headcount and its highest-paying roles underscores a persistent gap in the Australian labour market, where volume of employment does not necessarily translate to financial reward.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia released a list of 36 occupations that are eligible for special skills in demand visa exemption.

Australia: Weekly salary of electricians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published the weekly earnings of electricians, workforce profile, and job growth in Australia, based on official Jobs and Skills Australia data.

With median weekly earnings of $2,191 and 7,200 new positions added in annual employment growth, the trade is attracting skilled workers and Nigerians weighing opportunities abroad.

Source: Legit.ng