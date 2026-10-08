The US Bureau of Labour Statistics has published its latest Occupational Outlook Handbook, listing projected jobs and pay across dozens of roles

Registered nurses ranked among the top 20 occupations expected to gain the most new jobs in America between 2025 and 2035

The data covers annual median salaries for healthcare workers, including registered nurses, doctors, and medical assistants

The United States Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) has released updated salary figures for healthcare professionals working in America, giving a clear picture of what registered nurses, doctors, and medical assistants can expect to earn annually.

The data comes from the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook. The handbook lists the 20 occupations projected to see the highest numeric employment growth between 2025 and 2035, along with 2025 median pay for each role.

The US mentions the salary of registered nurses, doctors, and medical assistants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Healthcare salaries in the US

Among the top findings, registered nurses are projected to add 194,700 new jobs over the decade, placing them firmly in the top tier of growing professions nationwide. The figures below reflect the median annual pay for key healthcare roles:

1. Home health and personal care aides: $35,800 per year (N47,615,432)

2. Medical assistants: $45,690 per year (N60,769,527)

3. Registered nurses: $97,550 per year (N129,745,402)

3. Nurse practitioners: $132,300 per year (N175,964,292)

The gap between healthcare support roles and clinical professionals is substantial.

US: What the BLS data shows

Software developers also ranked highly, with 174,700 projected new jobs and a median salary of $135,980 (N180,858,839) per year, making them one of the better-compensated roles on the list alongside general and operations managers.

The handbook is published by the BLS as a resource for jobseekers, students, and career advisers, and is updated regularly to reflect current labour market projections. The August 2026 edition covers employment outlook and earnings across a wide range of industries, with healthcare roles accounting for a significant portion of projected job growth over the coming decade.

The full breakdown of all 20 occupations is available directly through the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released a full list of 20 highest-paying occupations in America.

Canada publishes salaries of registered nurses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced registered nurse salaries across Canada’s provinces and territories, based on wage figures published by the federal government.

Nurses’ pay varies sharply by location, with median hourly wages reaching $58 in the Northwest Territories and nearly $58 in Nunavut—well above the national median of $43.27.

Source: Legit.ng