The EU's Entry/Exit System became fully operational at all external Schengen border crossing points on 10 April 2026

The system requires non-EU nationals to register travel documents, fingerprints, and facial images when crossing into the Schengen area

Citizens of 4 specific countries received a unique exemption from the biometric registration requirement under the new system

The European Union's Entry/Exit System officially went live at all external Schengen border crossing points on 10 April 2026, introducing mandatory biometric registration for non-EU travellers, but a small group of nationalities will not be required to comply.

According to the EU's Directorate-General for Home Affairs, the system has already logged over 145 million entries and exits since becoming operational. It captures travel document details, fingerprints, and facial images from non-EU nationals entering the Schengen area on short-stay visits, creating a digital record of each crossing.

The EU names the countries exempted from biometric registrations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which countries are exempt from EES

EU citizens are not subject to the system, and neither are nationals of:

1. Iceland

2. Liechtenstein

3. Norway

4. Switzerland.

However, a separate and notable exemption applies to passport holders from four micro-states:

1. Andorra

2. Monaco

3. San Marino

4. The Vatican City State, also known as the Holy See.

Citizens of these four countries will not have their fingerprints or facial images collected at Schengen borders. Instead, they are only required to present an identity document or passport alongside a long-stay visa or residence permit where applicable.

A broader category of travellers also falls outside the scope of EES registration. Those presenting a long-stay visa or valid residence permit are similarly not required to submit biometric data, though they must still show the relevant documentation at border crossing points.

What EES means for African travellers

For travellers from African countries, the rollout of EES introduces an additional layer of processing at European borders. Any Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, South African, or other African national entering the Schengen area on a short-stay basis will be required to register their biometric data under the new system, regardless of whether it is their first visit or a return trip.

The system is designed to track overstays more effectively and replace the manual stamping of passports at Schengen entry points. With more than 145 million crossings already recorded, the EU has indicated the rollout is progressing as planned.

Read the full EU announcement on the Entry/Exit System and who is exempt.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the European Union (EU) listed 51 African countries that must have a Schengen visa to visit 29 European nations.

Schengen visa fee: EU lists people exempted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that EU announced the four categories of people who are fully exempt from paying the Schengen visa fee under the EU’s Visa Code.

While most adult applicants pay EUR 90, some travellers—including young children, students and researchers—can qualify for a full waiver, while other applicants may only get one at a consulate’s discretion.

Source: Legit.ng