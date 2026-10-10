The Court of Appeal in Kaduna ruled on El-Rufai's bid to overturn the lower court's decision refusing him bail

A three-member appellate panel unanimously resolved the sole issue in the appeal against the former governor

El-Rufai has been held in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, facing multiple corruption charges

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna has upheld a lower court's refusal to grant bail to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ruling on Friday that the trial judge acted within proper judicial discretion.

In Appeal Number CA/K/254C/2026, the three-member appellate panel delivered a unanimous judgment led by Justice Onyekachi Aja-Otisi, affirming the June 10 ruling by the Kaduna State High Court that rejected El-Rufai's second bail application. The court found no miscarriage of justice in the lower court's decision.

Court of Appeal rules against Nasir El-Rufai's bail application Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

The appellate court held that El-Rufai's legal team had not presented new facts or special circumstances strong enough to justify overturning the earlier ruling. The panel also struck out a reply brief filed by the appellant on September 29, declaring it incompetent. The sole issue for determination was resolved against El-Rufai and in favour of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Substantive trial set for October 12

Premium Times reported that the court made clear it would not interfere with a trial court's findings of fact unless those findings were shown to be perverse. Finding no such basis, it dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

The substantive trial has now been scheduled to begin on October 12, 2026. This latest ruling follows a decision earlier in the week by Justice Darious Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, who also rejected El-Rufai's bail and recusal applications.

Background to El-Rufai's ICPC prosecution

El-Rufai has been in custody since February 18, 2026, held under court-authorised remand orders while his legal team continues to challenge his detention. His prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) follows recommendations from a 2024 Kaduna State House of Assembly probe report, which accused his administration, which ran from 2015 to 2023, of mismanaging public funds.

The ICPC filed multiple charges against him in both federal and state courts. Among the allegations is a charge that he wiretapped the phone of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

El-Rufai has entered a not-guilty plea on all counts and maintains that the case against him is politically driven.

Nasir El-Rufai's bail application rejected by the Court of Appeal Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Facebook

High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.

The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.

El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.

Source: Legit.ng