Japan's Immigration Act sets a strict 14-day window for mid- to long-term residents to apply for a replacement residence card after losing it

Applicants must report the loss or theft to the police and obtain a report acceptance number before submitting their reissuance application

The replacement process is free of charge and is handled at the regional immigration office covering the applicant's place of residence

Japan's Immigration Services Agency has outlined the steps that foreign residents must follow to obtain a replacement residence card after losing possession of one due to loss, theft, or destruction.

The reissuance procedure, grounded in Article 19-12 of Japan's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, applies to mid- to long-term residents who have lost their residence card for any of those reasons.

Japan shares how foreigners can re-apply for residence card after loss or theft. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies and when to apply

Affected individuals have 14 days from the date they discovered the loss to submit an application. For those who were outside Japan when the loss occurred, the 14-day countdown begins on the day they next enter the country. There is no application fee.

Applications must be submitted at the regional immigration office that has jurisdiction over the applicant's place of residence. In most cases, the replacement card is issued on the same day.

Japan residence card: What documents are required?

The documents required differ depending on the circumstances of the loss. Anyone whose card was lost or stolen must first report the incident to the police and obtain a report acceptance number, which is then included in a statement submitted alongside the application form. In cases of disaster, a disaster victim certificate is required, though a written explanation may be accepted if the certificate cannot be produced.

All applicants must submit a completed reissuance application form and one photograph that meets the specified standards. The photograph requirement applies to residents aged one and older, following a rule change introduced on 14 June 2026. Prior to that date, only those under 16 were exempt from the photo requirement.

Applicants are also expected to present their passport or certificate of residence status at the time of submission. Those who cannot do so for reasons beyond forgetting it at home must submit a written explanation of why. Holders of a permit for activities outside their visa status must bring that document as well.

If the 14-day application window has already passed, applicants must provide a separate document explaining the delay, using the reference form provided by the immigration authority.

Foreign residents who wish to have their name written in kanji characters on the new card may submit an additional request form to that effect at the time of application.

For those who will not receive their card on the same day, they will need to bring their application receipt, passport or residence status certificate, and proof of identity when collecting it.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng