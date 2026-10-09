South African jurist Navanethem Pillay won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, which carries a cash award of 12 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million)

Pillay, 85, chaired the UN inquiry into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from 2021 until November 2025, when she stepped down citing age and health

The Nobel Committee said her career showed how international law could offer accountability for victims at a time when legal institutions face political attacks

South African jurist Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, with the Norwegian Nobel Committee citing her decades-long work promoting peace and holding states and political leaders accountable under international law.

The announcement came on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Navi Pillay receives the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, earning global recognition for her decades-long work in human rights. Photo credit: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

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Pillay, 85, is best known internationally for chairing the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, a role she held from 2021 until November 2025 before stepping down due to age, medical concerns and other commitments.

Pillay's Gaza inquiry and its findings

The commission, established by the UN Human Rights Council, was tasked with investigating violations by all parties to the conflict and gathering evidence for potential future legal proceedings. A major report published in June 2024 found Israeli authorities responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity during military operations in Gaza.

The same report concluded that Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups also committed war crimes during their October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, including the deliberate killing of civilians and the taking of hostages.

A subsequent October 2024 report accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting medical facilities and healthcare workers, and mistreating Palestinian detainees. "By targeting healthcare facilities, Israel is targeting the right to health itself," Pillay said at the time.

In September 2025, the commission issued its most far-reaching conclusion, finding that Israeli authorities and security forces had committed four of the five acts defined as genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention. It also named Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as having incited genocide.

Pillay warned that inaction by other governments carried its own moral weight. "When clear signs and evidence of genocide emerge, the absence of action to stop it amounts to complicity," she said.

Israel rejected the commission's findings, describing them as biased, and maintained that its military campaign targeted Hamas rather than Palestinian civilians.

From apartheid South Africa to International courts

Born in Durban in 1941 into a South African family of Indian origin, Pillay built her early career against the backdrop of apartheid. In 1967, she became the first woman to open a law practice in the province of Natal, representing anti-apartheid activists and political prisoners, including those held on Robben Island. Apartheid-era security authorities denied her a passport for years.

After South Africa's democratic transition, President Nelson Mandela appointed her as an acting judge on the South African High Court in 1995, making her the court's first non-white woman judge. She went on to serve at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where she sat on the panel that delivered the first international conviction for genocide, in the case of Jean-Paul Akayesu.

That judgment also established that sexual violence could constitute genocide when carried out with the intent to destroy a protected group.

Pillay later served as a judge at the International Criminal Court from 2003 to 2008 and as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. She currently sits as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in The Gambia's genocide case against Myanmar.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented in Oslo on December 10.

South African jurist Navi Pillay gains international attention after securing the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for advancing peace and justice worldwide. Photo credit: Fatih Erel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2026 awarded

Legit.ng earlier reported that three scientists have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work on optogenetics, a method that uses light to control nerve cells and has transformed how researchers study the living brain.

Source: Legit.ng