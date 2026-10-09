South African Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026 for Decades of Human Rights Work

The Norwegian Nobel Committee named Navi Pillay as the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner on Friday, October 9

Pillay built her reputation over decades as a human rights lawyer and judge, pursuing war crimes and genocide cases

The Nobel Committee chair cited her exceptional courage and integrity in strengthening the global legal order

Navi Pillay, a veteran human rights lawyer and judge, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of a career spanning several decades that placed war crimes, injustice, and genocide at the centre of international attention.

The announcement was made on Friday, October 9, 2026, by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, in Oslo.

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"The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 goes to a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order," Frydnes said when he revealed the winner.

Pillay's decadeslong career

Pillay's recognition comes on the back of sustained work in the field of international human rights law. Over the course of her career, she has served in prominent judicial and legal roles where she consistently championed accountability for some of the gravest violations of human rights.

Her efforts have drawn global attention to cases of genocide and war crimes at a time when international legal institutions have often faced pressure to look away.

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About the Nobel peace prize

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It is among the most prestigious honours in the world and has previously recognised individuals and organisations whose work has advanced peace, human dignity, and justice on a global scale.

Pillay's selection marks another milestone in a career defined by a willingness to confront powerful actors and hold them to account under international law.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that three scientists have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work on optogenetics, a method that uses light to control nerve cells and has transformed how researchers study the living brain.

Source: Legit.ng