Support staff at the Port Harcourt Refining Company blocked the refinery entrance on October 6, 2026, over seven months of unpaid salaries.

Workers accused the Refinery Coordinator of refusing to implement a new salary structure already approved by the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer.

The union presented four demands and warned it would shut down the refinery if NNPCL management failed to act within 48 hours.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Support staff at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) have threatened to shut down the refinery within 48 hours unless the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) addresses their demands over unpaid salaries and welfare issues.

The workers protested at the refinery in Eleme, Rivers State, on Monday, October 5, blocking the entrance and setting up tents as they demanded payment of seven months of salary arrears.

Workers at the Port Harcourt Refinery have issued a 48-hour ultimatum over unpaid salaries and a delayed salary structure. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Workers accuse refinery coordinator of defying NNPCL boss

The PHRC Support Staff Union also accused the refinery management of failing to implement a new salary structure that it said had been approved by NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari from October 1, 2026.

The workers alleged that Refinery Coordinator Bayo Adelere had delayed implementation of the new pay structure and said they had been asked to wait until January 2027.

Union Chairman Bennett Isy said the workers would shut the facility if their demands were not met within 48 hours.

Isy told reporters during the protest:

"We are not backing down the union had followed due process in seeking a resolution."

The union's demands include implementation of the approved salary structure, payment of seven months of outstanding salaries and other entitlements, and approval of N1 million in housing or rent relief for eligible workers.

It also called for greater consultation between refinery management and recognised labour representatives on issues affecting staff welfare.

The protesters displayed placards including:

"Workers deserve dignity: Fair pay is our right" and "Stop the delay, no more postponement."

Worker Joy Osueiya said the union had rejected waiting until January for the new salary structure to take effect, Punch reports.

He said:

"January 2027 is too late workers had faced hardship and safety concerns at the facility."

PH refinery workers demand N1 million rent relief, salary arrears and implementation of a new pay structure. Photo: NNPC

Source: Facebook

Another worker, Godspower Nwakanji, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene, citing concerns over unpaid wages and access to medical care.

The NNPCL did not immediately respond to the workers' allegations in the material provided.

The Port Harcourt refinery, one of Nigeria's major refining facilities, has undergone rehabilitation as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on imported petroleum products.

Petrol prices drop N22 below Dangote refinery’s ex-gantry rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt have fallen below Dangote Petroleum Refinery's ex-gantry price as depot operators compete for buyers amid increased product availability.

Market data obtained by Petroleumprice.ng showed that petrol prices across selected depots in Calabar ranged between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre.

Prices in Port Harcourt also fell within a narrow range of N1,305 to N1,308 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng