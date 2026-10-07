Guinea-Bissau climbed to the top of AFCON 2027 qualifying Group L after stunning Nigeria 3-0 in Bissau

FIFA confirmed Guinea-Bissau gained the most ranking points of any team during the September-October international break

Nigeria dropped four places in the world rankings following the defeat, falling to 30th globally and sixth in Africa

Guinea-Bissau have picked up a significant reward beyond three qualifying points after pulling off one of the results of the September-October international break.

Guinea-Bissau defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 3-0 at home on matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Guinea-Bissau move up on FIFA rankings after beating Nigeria. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The match, played at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau, went badly for the Super Eagles from the first half. Franculino Dju broke the deadlock before half-time, Mama Balde doubled the lead shortly after the restart, and Alvaro Djalo completed the rout deep into stoppage time.

The defeat puts Nigeria in a difficult position in Group L of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the tournament set to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

As noted by NFF, two games in, the Super Eagles are chasing a Guinea-Bissau side now sitting at the top of the group.

Guinea-Bissau gain most FIFA ranking points

The Djurtus earned the biggest FIFA ranking gains of any team that played during the September-October international window.

FIFA confirmed that they collected 35.64 ranking points during the international window, enough to push them up eight places. Only Rwanda, which moved nine places, rose higher on the global table.

Beyond the qualifying picture, the loss has cost Nigeria on the FIFA rankings. The Super Eagles fell four places to 30th in the world and have slipped to sixth on the African continent, now sitting behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire.

Guinea-Bissau's rise of eight places stands as a direct consequence of their results across the break, with the victory over Nigeria serving as the centrepiece of their campaign.

CAF could sanction Guinea-Bissau

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF could sanction Guinea-Bissau for hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria on a poor pitch.

Guinea-Bissau renovated the pitch at the September 24 Stadium to receive accreditation, but continued using it and got damaged before the game.

Source: Legit.ng