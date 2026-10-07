The US Department of State announced it will expand online presence checks to 13 additional nonimmigrant visa categories from March 30, 2026

It is noteworthy that applicants in the newly affected categories must set all their social media profiles to public to allow vetting

The move builds on existing checks already applied to H-1B holders and student and exchange visitor visa applicants

The US Department of State has announced an expansion of its social media screening programme to cover 13 additional nonimmigrant visa categories, effective March 30, 2026.

The announcement, published on the department's official travel website, said the expanded review builds on checks already in place for H-1B applicants and their dependants, as well as F, M, and J visa holders covering students and exchange visitors.

US expands visa screening to 13 categories of foreigners. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

US: 13 visa categories now affected

The 13 additional nonimmigrant visa categories now subject to online presence review are:

1. A-3 (personal employees or domestic workers of diplomatic staff).

2. C-3 (domestic workers in transit, if employed as such).

3. G-5 (personal employees of international organisation staff).

4. H-3 (trainees).

5. H-4 (dependents of H-3 holders).

6. K-1 (fiancé(e)s of US citizens).

7. K-2 (children of K-1 holders).

8. K-3 (spouses of US citizens awaiting immigrant visa).

9. Q (international cultural exchange participants).

10. R-1 (religious workers).

11. R-2 (dependents of R-1 holders).

12. S (witnesses or informants).

13. T and U (Trafficked victims and certain crimes).

Applicants must set profiles to public

To allow the vetting process to proceed, the department instructed all applicants in the newly listed categories, as well as those already under review, to change the privacy settings on every social media account they hold to "public" or "open" before applying.

The department said it uses all available information during screening to identify applicants who may be inadmissible to the United States, particularly those who could pose a threat to national security or public safety.

"Every visa adjudication is a national security decision," the department said in its statement, adding that the US "must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests."

The department also said every applicant must credibly show that their intended activities in the US will be consistent with the terms of the visa they are seeking.

It reminded prospective visitors that entry into the United States is a privilege and not a right.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had released the names of 40 people it seeks to revoke their American citizenship.

US advisory for visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had released an advisory for visa holders.

In a post shared on X on September 28, 2026, the mission made clear that vetting is not a one-time event tied to the moment of application or interview.

According to the advisory, applicants are screened at every stage of the process, including before, during, and after consular adjudication.

Source: Legit.ng