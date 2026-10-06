Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued a public reminder on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, about the limits of visitor status

IRCC said visitors in Canada are not allowed to work or study unless they have been specifically authorised to do so

The immigration authority noted that most foreign nationals who plan to work or study in Canada may need a separate permit

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada's immigration authority has put foreign nationals on notice that arriving in the country as a visitor does not automatically permit them to work or study there.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made this clear in a post published on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, reminding people of the legal boundaries attached to visitor status.

Canada’s immigration authority issues a fresh reminder to foreign nationals about the rules attached to visitor status. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/ Aslan Alphan

Source: Getty Images

Canada clarifies visitor work rules

Canada is one of the world's most sought-after countries due to its high International Rankings of Canada for quality of life, political stability, and economic opportunity. The country embraces people from hundreds of cultural and religious backgrounds, offering a welcoming environment for newcomers.

"Visitors cannot work or study in Canada unless they're authorised to do so," the agency said in its post.

IRCC added that those who plan to work or study in Canada "may also need a work permit or study permit."

The reminder reinforces what Canada's official immigration guidance already says: holding a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) does not give a foreign national the right to take up work in the country. In most cases, a separate work permit is required before any employment can begin.

The rules around studying are similar. Most foreign nationals need a study permit to enrol in courses in Canada. However, there are limited exceptions. Some people coming to attend programmes lasting six months or less may be allowed to study without a study permit, provided they meet the relevant requirements under Canadian immigration law.

IRCC highlights the distinction between visiting Canada and being authorised to work or study in the country. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Manjurul

Source: Getty Images

Canada warns visitors over immigration rules

The IRCC post draws a clear line between simply visiting Canada and being legally allowed to work or study there. The two are not the same, and the authority's message suggests that some visitors may not be fully aware of the distinction.

For anyone planning to work or study in Canada, obtaining the correct permit before travelling is essential. Failure to do so could result in serious immigration consequences, including being found inadmissible or being removed from the country.

Read Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's warning to foreign nationals below in its X post:

Canada lists super visa requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government had published the requirements applicants and their hosts must meet to qualify for a Super Visa.

The host must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident o, or registered Indian who is at least 18 and meets the minimum income requirement, while applicants must be outside Canada, have health insurance a, nd undergo an immigration medical exam.

Source: Legit.ng