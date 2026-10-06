Canada Clarifies Whether Visitors Can Work or Study in Country
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued a public reminder on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, about the limits of visitor status
- IRCC said visitors in Canada are not allowed to work or study unless they have been specifically authorised to do so
- The immigration authority noted that most foreign nationals who plan to work or study in Canada may need a separate permit
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.
Ottawa, Canada - Canada's immigration authority has put foreign nationals on notice that arriving in the country as a visitor does not automatically permit them to work or study there.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made this clear in a post published on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, reminding people of the legal boundaries attached to visitor status.
Canada clarifies visitor work rules
Canada is one of the world's most sought-after countries due to its high International Rankings of Canada for quality of life, political stability, and economic opportunity. The country embraces people from hundreds of cultural and religious backgrounds, offering a welcoming environment for newcomers.
"Visitors cannot work or study in Canada unless they're authorised to do so," the agency said in its post.
IRCC added that those who plan to work or study in Canada "may also need a work permit or study permit."
The reminder reinforces what Canada's official immigration guidance already says: holding a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) does not give a foreign national the right to take up work in the country. In most cases, a separate work permit is required before any employment can begin.
The rules around studying are similar. Most foreign nationals need a study permit to enrol in courses in Canada. However, there are limited exceptions. Some people coming to attend programmes lasting six months or less may be allowed to study without a study permit, provided they meet the relevant requirements under Canadian immigration law.
Canada warns visitors over immigration rules
The IRCC post draws a clear line between simply visiting Canada and being legally allowed to work or study there. The two are not the same, and the authority's message suggests that some visitors may not be fully aware of the distinction.
For anyone planning to work or study in Canada, obtaining the correct permit before travelling is essential. Failure to do so could result in serious immigration consequences, including being found inadmissible or being removed from the country.
Read Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's warning to foreign nationals below in its X post:
Canada lists super visa requirements
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government had published the requirements applicants and their hosts must meet to qualify for a Super Visa.
The host must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident o, or registered Indian who is at least 18 and meets the minimum income requirement, while applicants must be outside Canada, have health insurance a, nd undergo an immigration medical exam.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.