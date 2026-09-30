Top Nigerian Senator Sacks Another Aide, Gives Reason
- Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin sacked his Special Assistant, Rashida Adamu, known as Rashida Mai Sa'a, on Monday, September 28, 2026
- The sack came a day after Barau's office issued a warning about individuals allegedly working to undermine his political interests in Kano
- Rashida's dismissal follows the earlier sacking of another aide, King Indara, over a controversial post targeting Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf
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Kano State - Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has fired Rashida Adamu, widely known as Rashida Mai Sa'a, from her position as Special Assistant in his office, citing allegations of anti-party behaviour and remarks damaging to his reputation.
Legit.ng reports that Barau had earlier sacked another aide, Umar Alhassan, popularly known as King Indara, from his appointment after a controversial social media post targeting Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.
Shitu Madaki Kunchi, the media and public relations aide to the Deputy Senate President, said Rashida faced allegations that she made remarks capable of stirring up supporters, worked to weaken the All Progressives Congress (APC), and spoke disparagingly against Senator Barau himself.
As reported by Daily Trust, Kunchi announced Aisha's dismissal in a statement issued on Monday, September 28, 2026.
Background to the sacking
The announcement came a day after Barau's office issued a warning on Sunday, September 27, raising alarm that certain individuals were actively trying to damage his political standing in Kano State and within the APC.
The office further claimed that some of those fingered in the alleged plot had previously received appointments and other benefits through the senator's patronage, only to later turn against him and the party.
Their conduct, the office said, was a deliberate attempt to weaken both Senator Barau's influence and the APC's standing in the state.
Rashida's dismissal is the second high-profile sacking from the Deputy Senate President's office within a short period.
Nigerian governor sacks 8 aides
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State sacked eight Special Advisers just two days after sacking six commissioners.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor simultaneously named nine new Special Advisers with portfolios spread across the state's 13 local government areas.
The Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, issued the official statement.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng