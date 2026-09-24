Nollywood actor Laide Olabanji publicly declared his support for NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 election

In a video circulating on Instagram, the actor drew comparisons between past Nigerian leaders and issued a pointed warning to a sitting figure

Olabanji's message sparked strong reactions from fans, with many praising him for speaking out boldly on a sensitive political issue

Nollywood actor Laide Olabanji has stepped into the political arena, openly declaring his backing for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the 2027 general election.

A video of the actor sharing his views circulated widely on Instagram on Wednesday, 24 September 2026, drawing significant attention from fans and political observers alike.

Reactions as Laide Olabanji backs Peter Obi for 2027, tells rival tribe to step aside. Photo credit@laideolabanji/@petergregoryiobi

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Olabanji made pointed comparisons between past Nigerian heads of state, referencing Yakubu Gowon's nine-year tenure and Murtala Mohammed's six-month administration as examples of how leadership quality is not measured by time alone.

Olabanji's message to Nigeria's leaders

Laide Olabanji speaks about the 2027 election and sends warning. Photo credit@laideolabanji

Source: Instagram

The actor directed a firm warning at any leader whose ethnic group, in his view, has failed to deliver meaningful results in power. He urged such a person to vacate the position and allow Peter Obi the opportunity to lead.

"Gowon used nine years to rule, but Murtala used six months to put things in shape; if your tribe cannot achieve anything, leave it for Peter Obi. If someone can use three years to destroy a name, another person can use a year to put things in place," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor speaking about Peter Obi:

Fans react to Olabanji's pro-Obi stance

The video quickly generated conversation online, with many fans commending the actor for his candour on a subject often considered divisive.

@shuugar_nd commented:

"First Yoruba actor that have seen supporting Peter Obi with his full chest, Bless him"

@iam_loviee wrote:

"Too much wisdom in one video."

@vera_la_diva reacted:

"Short and simple message"

@kadyblaze said:

"God bless you sir"

@onyejikeme shared:

"Posterity will remember your kind and sensible words sir... I've always known you to be an eloquent sound minded man.. more life to you baba."

@chefvincent_o added:

"It's not about tribe but where the best comes, Personal I don't mind if a non Nigerian can rule as long as he's doing the right thing."

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng