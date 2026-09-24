A Nigerian TikTok user known as @figo_regime shared a before-and-after reveal of his parents' four-bedroom home, which he fully renovated

The young man added POP ceilings, repainted the entire house, and gave the parlour, kitchen, toilet, and all four bedrooms a modern makeover

He also bought himself a car, describing the combined achievements as a prayer finally answered after years of family struggle

A Nigerian TikTok user who goes by @figo_regime has moved his followers deeply after sharing a sweeping before-versus-after transformation of the four-bedroom family home he grew up in, paired with the news that he had also bought himself a car.

The post, which he accompanied with the Latin phrase "In nomine Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti. Amen," carried an emotional weight that went well beyond home renovation.

A man turns his parents' old 4-bedroom house into a beautiful home after a major renovation. Photo credit: @figo_regime

Source: TikTok

In the caption, he wrote that the moment felt like "a prayer finally answered," referencing the hardships he and his parents had endured together before reaching this point.

A full home overhaul, room by room

The transformation covered nearly every corner of the property. Figo added POP ceilings throughout the house, gave every room a fresh coat of paint, and overhauled the parlour, kitchen, toilet, and all four bedrooms, pulling each space out of its worn, dated condition and into a clean, modern finish.

The side-by-side images he shared made the contrast impossible to ignore, with the original state of the rooms telling its own story of years lived in difficult conditions.

He noted that the dining area is still a work in progress, hinting that he intends to complete it when he is in a position to do so.

Alongside the house renovation, he also purchased a car, framing both milestones not as individual achievements but as a collective breakthrough for his family.

"We suffered, we cried, we kept believing, and now we can finally smile," he wrote, dedicating the moment directly to his parents.

Nigerians react to the house transformation

The post drew a wave of warm responses from viewers who were moved by both the renovation and the story behind it.

Adépéjú said:

"I just dey pray make you no show your former toilet bcs I dey eat …. Congratulations."

Laurel🥹💕 said:

"Big congratulations to us🎉🤭❤️it all ended well💃 Figo mibayi looo."

Abdul Muiz ❤️🕌 said:

"Congrats stranger 🎉 Omo no be 100million run ham o Godddd."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had renovated his parents' old house into a modern building.

Man transforms father's old house.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had transformed his father's old house.

He melted hearts after sharing the remarkable transformation that he achieved through rebuilding the old house.

The hardworking man shared a video of the beautiful big house he turned it into, and netizens applauded him.

Source: Legit.ng