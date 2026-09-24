Norway's immigration authority has set a new minimum income threshold that reference persons must meet to sponsor a family member's move to the country

The updated requirement marks a significant jump from the previous figure that applied to applications submitted before February 2025

Applicants may also need to provide documentation covering the first year their family member spent in Norway

Norway has set a new income benchmark that residents must meet before they can bring a family member into the country, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

The UDI confirmed that the reference person — the individual already living in Norway who wishes to sponsor a family member — must now earn at least NOK 436,957 (N60,945,612) per year before tax. The income must also appear stable enough to continue for a minimum of one additional year beyond the point of application.

Norway mentions the income foreigners must earn to bring family members. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What New Norway income requirement means

In addition to demonstrating sufficient earnings, applicants may be asked to provide supporting documentation covering the first year that the family member resided in Norway. This adds an extra layer of financial scrutiny beyond simply showing a current salary.

For those who submitted and paid for their applications before 1 February 2025, the old threshold still applies. That earlier requirement was set at 2.7 times the National Insurance basic amount, equivalent to NOK 368,683 (N51,427,334) per year, a figure considerably lower than the current benchmark.

The gap between the old and new requirements — roughly NOK 68,000 (N9,483,288) per year — reflects a notable tightening of Norway's family immigration rules, and is likely to affect a significant number of people seeking to reunite with relatives in the country.

Norway's income-based approach to family immigration is designed to ensure that newcomers are financially supported upon arrival and do not rely on public funds. The requirement places the burden of proof squarely on the reference person, who must show that their financial position is both adequate and sustainable.

For Nigerians and other Africans navigating the japa wave and exploring life in Scandinavian countries, Norway's updated threshold is a critical detail to factor into any family reunification plans.

Full details of the income requirement, including guidance on what counts as qualifying income, are available on the UDI's official income requirement page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK released a list of 4 occupations exempt from the ETA requirement for citizens of 82 countries.

Singapore mentions amount required for bringing family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced a minimum salary requirement for foreigners seeking to bring their family members to the country. The rule applies to Employment Pass and S Pass holders seeking a Long-Term Visit Pass for close relatives.

The applicant must earn at least $6,000 every month — nearly N8 million — from personal income alone, as combined household earnings do not count. For many Nigerians and other African workers abroad, the figure could make family reunification in Singapore a costly challenge.

Source: Legit.ng