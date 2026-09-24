The presidency's NPRGS skills training programme is coming to Oyo State, with 200 youths lined up to benefit in the South-West zone

Training tracks include graphics, AI design, makeup, and fashion design, with participants set to receive starter kits in their chosen fields

The Oyo rollout follows a pilot in Abuja that drew over 7,000 applications, prompting a nationwide expansion across all six geopolitical zones

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has brought its flagship skills and poverty reduction programme to Oyo State, selecting 200 young Nigerians in the South-west zone for two weeks of hands-on training in graphics and artificial intelligence design, makeup, and fashion designing.

The training, organised under the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (OSSAP-TVEE), is a component of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

Tinubu’s anti-poverty drive reaches Oyo, set to benefit 200 youths. Photo credit:@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu's administration said the training is designed to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade.

Sessions in Oyo State begin on September 28, 2026, running daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the duration of the programme.

NPRGS expansion across Nigeria

Dr Abiola Arogundade, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, said the programme was built to give young Nigerians skills that translate directly into economic opportunity.

Arogundade stated this on Thursday, September 24, 2026, in Abuja, in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

She described the NPRGS as central to the Renewed Hope Agenda and said youths must be seen as drivers of national development, not dependants.

Arogundade said the Oyo rollout follows a successful pilot in Abuja, launched on June 30, 2025, where participants received training in cybersecurity, web development, and solar energy installation.

That pilot attracted more than 7,000 applications, and many of those who completed it built their first websites and gained foundational knowledge in digital security. Graduates left with laptops and certificates of completion.

With the Abuja pilot concluded, the Federal Government is now extending the programme to all six geopolitical zones, with 200 participants earmarked per zone in the first phase, bringing the initial nationwide total to 1,200 beneficiaries.

The training areas in each state are being chosen based on local market demand and participant preferences.

What Oyo participants will receive

Beyond classroom instruction, each Oyo State participant will leave with a starter kit tied to their chosen track. Graphics and AI design trainees will receive laptops, while those on the makeup track will be given fully equipped kits.

Fashion design participants will take home sewing machines and starter materials, and those on the agriculture track, covering yoghurt-making, will receive fermentation kits.

OSSAP-TVEE said the overall aim is to cut unemployment and underemployment by giving young Nigerians tools for self-employment and income generation.

The office called on state governments, traditional rulers, community leaders, and private-sector organisations to support the expansion and help create conditions where graduates of the programme can put their new skills to work in local economies.

The Federal Government will train 200 Oyo youths in graphics, AI design, makeup, fashion, and yoghurt-making.

Source: Original

FG introduces new poverty reduction programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Abubakar Bagudu said about 10 million Nigerians would benefit from federal poverty-reduction programmes.

The Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme targets all 8,809 wards nationwide.

The government emphasised collaboration with grassroots leaders to achieve inclusive growth.

Source: Legit.ng