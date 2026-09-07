Spain announced that certain foreign nationals can qualify for permanent residency before the standard five-year period has elapsed

The Spanish government outlined four specific circumstances under which workers can apply early, covering retirement, disability, and cross-border work

Each pathway comes with its own set of conditions, including minimum periods of continuous residence and employment history in Spain

Spain has opened a faster route to permanent residency for foreigners, announcing four distinct circumstances under which eligible individuals can secure long-term status in the country without waiting out the full five-year requirement.

The Spanish government confirmed that any foreigner who meets at least one of the qualifying conditions will be entitled to apply for permanent residence ahead of the standard deadline.

Spain reveals 4 conditions that allow foreigners to get permanent residency. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JAIME REINA/Dom Gibbons - Formula 1

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Permanent residency in Spain

The first pathway applies to self-employed or employed workers who have reached the legal retirement age required under Spanish law for pension entitlement. To qualify through this route, the individual must have worked in Spain for a minimum of twelve months immediately before stopping work and must have lived continuously in the country for more than three years. Workers who took early retirement also fall under this category, provided they meet the same residence and employment conditions. The second route covers workers who left the workforce due to permanent disability. In this case, Spain requires that the individual had resided uninterrupted in the country for more than two years before the disability occurred, regardless of how long they had been working there. The third pathway targets self-employed and employed workers who, after at least three consecutive years of both continuous work and residence in Spain, relocate their professional activity to another European Union member state. Crucially, these individuals must continue to maintain their primary residence in Spain and must return to Spanish territory every day or at minimum once per week. A fourth circumstance was also referenced by the Spanish government, with the full set of qualifying conditions forming part of the official guidance on early permanent residency entitlement.

What applicants need to know

Each of the four pathways carries specific requirements around the length of residence and nature of employment, meaning applicants will need to assess their personal situation carefully against the stated criteria.

Spain's conditions distinguish between different types of workers and varying circumstances, so the route that applies will depend on factors such as the reason for ceasing work and how long the individual has lived in the country.

For foreigners considering a long-term future in Spain, the announcement represents a meaningful shift, offering a structured legal basis for accelerated residency that does not rely solely on years spent waiting.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Italy had outlined the documents foreigners need to submit when applying for its EC long-term residence permit, the country's route to permanent residency.

Applicants must provide documents including a valid passport, proof of income, criminal records, payslips, residence and family certificates, and evidence of suitable accommodation where required.

Source: Legit.ng