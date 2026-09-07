Grand Chief Imam of Ilorin Visits Markaz Agege, Praises Mudeer's Islamic Legacy

The Grand Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Dasuki Imam Fulani, visited the Arabic and Islamic Training Centre in Agege, Lagos

The visit coincided with the weekly Monday Halqoh preaching session led by Markaz Mudeer, Shaykh Habeebullahi Al-Ilory

The Chief Imam said he had been longing to visit Markaz since his appointment as the 13th Chief Imam of Ilorin

The Arabic and Islamic Training Centre, popularly known as Markaz, in Agege, Lagos, received the Grand Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Dasuki Imam Fulani, on Monday in a visit that drew warmth and excitement from students and staff of the institution.

The Chief Imam, who also chairs the Council of Ulamas in Ilorin Emirate and its environs, arrived with a delegation that included the Ajanasi Agba of Ilorin, Sheikh Dr. Yusuf Mujitaba Bature, and the Mogaji of the Imam Fulani family.

Markaz welcomes Ilorin’s Chief Imam Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Dasuki Fulani with warmth and excitement from students and staff. Photo credit: Markaz

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The Mudeer of Markaz, Shaykh Habeebullahi Al-Ilory, received the group with visible enthusiasm.

Markaz and its Ilorin roots

According to Dailytrust, the visit carried particular significance given the historical ties between the two institutions. Markaz was founded by Sheikh Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory, a scholar widely credited with transforming Islamic preaching across Nigeria and a native of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State.

He died in 1993. Shaykh Habeebullahi Al-Ilory, his son, now leads the centre as Mudeer.

Welcoming the Chief Imam, Shaykh Habeebullahi drew attention to the unbroken bond between Markaz and Ilorin. "Once you are in Markaz, you are in Ilorin," he said, adding, in lighter spirits, that students from other parts of Nigeria tend to pick up the Ilorin accent within months of studying at the centre.

He also spoke about his stewardship of the institution his father built. "Since I became the Mudeer of Markaz, I have not deviated from the path of our father, Maolana Shaykh Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory," he said. "I have built on the legacy of our father," he added, reaffirming his commitment to the centre's scholarly direction.

Chief Imam leads afternoon prayers

The delegation arrived while the weekly Halqoh, a preaching session Sheikh Habeeb holds every Monday, was still in progress. Shortly after it concluded, formal pleasantries were exchanged. The Chief Imam went on to lead the Zuhr afternoon prayers, a moment that further heightened the atmosphere among those present.

In his response, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Dasuki Imam Fulani said Markaz had long held a special place for him and that he had been eager to make the trip since his appointment and turbaning as the 13th Chief Imam of Ilorin. He commended the Mudeer for maintaining the founder's vision and developing the centre into what he described as a globally recognised institution for Islamic and Arabic learning.

He also offered prayers for Shaykh Habeebullahi, asking Allah to grant him long life and good health to continue the work his father began.

Markaz Agege rector recalls how he almost collapsed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory, the Mudir of the popular Markaz Arabic and Islamic Training Centre, Agege, Lagos, has recalled how he recently collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Ilorin, Kwara state.

According to Premium Times, the Islamic scholar spoke to a large audience in Lagos, on the first day of the ongoing 2022 Ramadan on Sunday, April 3.

Source: Legit.ng