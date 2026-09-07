Small, fuel-efficient cars such as the Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10 can help Nigerian buyers reduce the overall cost of importing a foreign-used car

Importers must consider some charges and clearing fees, with the final bill depending largely on the vehicle’s value, specifications and age

Buyers should verify the VIN, Customs valuation, spare-parts availability and resale value before paying for or shipping any car

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Buying a car from abroad is only the first step for Nigerians looking to own a foreign-used vehicle, popularly known as a Tokunbo.

Importers must also budget for shipping, Customs duty, taxes, terminal charges, documentation and clearing-agent fees before the vehicle can be driven out of the port.

In Nigeria, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) uses the vehicle's identification details, including its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), as part of its valuation process for imported vehicles.

Affordable Cars With Low Port Clearing Costs in Nigeria 2026

Source: UGC

The VIN contains information that helps identify the vehicle's make, model, engine and other specifications.

For buyers looking to reduce their overall costs, choosing a vehicle with a smaller engine, reasonable customs value and relatively low purchase price can make a significant difference.

What makes a car cheaper to clear?

Engine size, vehicle value and age can all affect the final amount an importer pays.

Under Nigeria's current 2026 import framework, passenger vehicles attract a 20% import duty, while the National Automotive Council (NAC) levy is 5%. Imported vehicles are also subject to 7.5% VAT, alongside other applicable customs and port-related charges.

Because several of these charges are calculated from the vehicle's customs-assessed value, buying a cheaper car with a smaller engine can help keep the overall clearing bill lower.

Age also matters. Nigeria has restrictions on the importation of older used vehicles, so buyers should confirm that a vehicle meets the current age requirement before paying for it or shipping it into the country.

For someone importing a vehicle in 2026, it is therefore important to verify the manufacture year, VIN and Customs valuation before committing money to a particular car.

Here are seven models that can be considered by buyers looking for relatively affordable foreign-used cars:

Affordable car Engine size to target Main advantage Suzuki Alto 660cc–1.0L Very small engine and excellent fuel economy Kia Picanto 1.0L Compact, economical and relatively easy to maintain Hyundai i10 1.0L–1.2L Small size and low fuel consumption Toyota Vitz/Yaris 1.0L–1.3L Strong resale value and widespread spare parts Nissan March/Micra 1.0L–1.2L Economical and suitable for city driving Chevrolet Spark 1.0L Relatively affordable and compact Honda Fit/Jazz 1.3L Spacious interior and good fuel economy

For a relatively inexpensive small car, buyers should consider budgeting roughly N1.5 million to N3.5 million for Customs, taxes, terminal charges and clearing-related expenses, depending on the vehicle's assessed value and other costs.

Larger or more expensive vehicles can attract substantially higher bills. Current 2026 clearing estimates show that terminal and agent charges alone can run into hundreds of thousands of naira.

Check the exact car before paying

Two vehicles from the same model can attract very different costs because of differences in engine size, year, trim, condition and Customs valuation.

For example, a 1.0-litre Kia Picanto will generally be cheaper to run and may have a lower customs value than a larger 1.2-litre or 1.4-litre version. The same principle applies to the Hyundai i10, Toyota Yaris/Vitz and Nissan March.

Importers should therefore obtain the VIN before paying for a vehicle and use the Nigeria Customs Service's VIN valuation process to establish the vehicle's customs value.

For buyers focused on keeping costs down, the Suzuki Alto, 1.0-litre Kia Picanto, Hyundai i10 and Toyota Vitz/Yaris remain attractive options because of their small engines, fuel economy and relatively affordable purchase prices.

However, Nigerians should look beyond the clearing cost when choosing a Tokunbo car. Spare-parts availability, fuel consumption, resale value, reliability and the vehicle's accident and mechanical history should all be considered before making a purchase.

Source: Legit.ng