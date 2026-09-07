An armed man carrying two pistols charged towards Democratic Ohio governor candidate Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair on Sunday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Patrick Havas, before he reached Acton

Havas knocked over two people using mobility scooters during the incident and now faces assault and disorderly conduct charges

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers assigned to protect Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton arrested an armed man who rushed towards her during the annual Canfield Fair on Sunday, July 27, 2026.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Havas, 38, of Canfield, was carrying two pistols when he was intercepted by law enforcement before he could reach Acton.

Ohio troopers arrest armed man rushing Democratic candidate Amy Acton at Canfield Fair. Photo credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He is currently held at the Mahoning County jail, facing two counts of misdemeanour assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

How the incident unfolded

According to BBC, Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene told CBS News that Havas "aggressively shoved his way through the crowd toward Acton while holding a cell phone up." During the confrontation, he knocked over two people who were travelling on mobility scooters, Greene added.

Acton was not physically harmed, but her campaign team said several other people sustained injuries during the incident. Her communications director said in a statement: "Dr Acton and [her husband] Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured. This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another."

Political rivals condemn the attack

Acton's Republican rival in the Ohio governor's race, Vivek Ramaswamy, a known ally of US President Donald Trump, was among the first to speak out against the attack. His communications director said: "Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no-one was hurt."

Ohio's incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine also condemned the incident, saying political violence had no place at public events.

The attack comes against a backdrop of rising political violence across the United States in recent years. High-profile conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed in Utah in September 2025, while Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot dead at their home in Minnesota. There have also been multiple recorded attempts on the life of President Trump.

US governor Tim Walz ends his re-election bid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that he would not seek re-election, stepping away from his campaign amid mounting criticism over a massive fraud scandal affecting the state.

In a statement, Walz recalled his earlier decision to pursue a third term. Fox reported that the Governor’s decision came as Minnesota continued to grapple with the fallout of a large-scale fraud scandal that had drawn national attention. Walz said he had reflected on the situation with his family and advisers during the holiday period.

Source: Legit.ng