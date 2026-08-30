The UAE government outlined the legal basis for its blacklist, which covers individuals banned from entering or leaving the country

People previously convicted and deported by court order, or found to carry dangerous diseases, are among those prohibited from entry

Separate rules govern those barred from leaving the UAE, including people under active prosecution or those who owe government funds

The United Arab Emirates has released details of the categories of people included on its official blacklist, covering individuals who are either prohibited from entering the country or restricted from leaving it.

The rules are set out under the Executive Regulation of Law No. 6 of 1973 on Entry and Residence of Foreigners. According to the regulation, names are added to or removed from the blacklist through formal letters issued by the relevant authorities.

UAE blacklist restricts entry for convicts, deportees, health risks, and those flagged by international cooperation authorities. Photo credit: MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP via Getty Images

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Who is banned from entering the UAE

According to UAE government, the entry ban covers several distinct groups. People who have previously been convicted of crimes and deported by a competent court are included, as are those removed from the country through administrative orders issued by the Ministry of Interior under Article 23 of Law No. 6 of 1973.

Individuals whose activities have been flagged by the International Criminal Cooperation Department also fall under the ban, along with anyone confirmed to be living with AIDS or other conditions that the Ministry of Health and Prevention classifies as a risk to public health.

People who were deported from any GCC member country for criminal reasons are equally prohibited from entering the UAE.

Who is banned from leaving the UAE

The restrictions on departing the country apply to three categories of people. Anyone against whom a public prosecutor or their representative has issued an order in connection with an ongoing investigation cannot leave. The same applies to anyone facing an order from a competent court in a matter currently before the courts.

A third group covers individuals who owe money to the government. In such cases, the authority to issue a departure ban rests with the relevant minister or an official authorised to act on their behalf.

The regulation makes clear that the blacklist is not limited to criminal matters alone, and that financial liability to the state can also result in a person being prevented from leaving the country.

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Source: Legit.ng