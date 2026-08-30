Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UAE Releases Details of How People on Blacklist Can Be Removed, and Allowed to Enter Country
World

UAE Releases Details of How People on Blacklist Can Be Removed, and Allowed to Enter Country

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The UAE government outlined the legal basis for its blacklist, which covers individuals banned from entering or leaving the country
  • People previously convicted and deported by court order, or found to carry dangerous diseases, are among those prohibited from entry
  • Separate rules govern those barred from leaving the UAE, including people under active prosecution or those who owe government funds

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The United Arab Emirates has released details of the categories of people included on its official blacklist, covering individuals who are either prohibited from entering the country or restricted from leaving it.

The rules are set out under the Executive Regulation of Law No. 6 of 1973 on Entry and Residence of Foreigners. According to the regulation, names are added to or removed from the blacklist through formal letters issued by the relevant authorities.

UAE entry ban applies to people deported by courts, removed under administrative orders, or identified as public health risks.
UAE blacklist restricts entry for convicts, deportees, health risks, and those flagged by international cooperation authorities. Photo credit: MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Who is banned from entering the UAE

According to UAE government, the entry ban covers several distinct groups. People who have previously been convicted of crimes and deported by a competent court are included, as are those removed from the country through administrative orders issued by the Ministry of Interior under Article 23 of Law No. 6 of 1973.

Read also

US mentions 2 things foreigners would face after entering America through marriage fraud

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Individuals whose activities have been flagged by the International Criminal Cooperation Department also fall under the ban, along with anyone confirmed to be living with AIDS or other conditions that the Ministry of Health and Prevention classifies as a risk to public health.

People who were deported from any GCC member country for criminal reasons are equally prohibited from entering the UAE.

Who is banned from leaving the UAE

The restrictions on departing the country apply to three categories of people. Anyone against whom a public prosecutor or their representative has issued an order in connection with an ongoing investigation cannot leave. The same applies to anyone facing an order from a competent court in a matter currently before the courts.

A third group covers individuals who owe money to the government. In such cases, the authority to issue a departure ban rests with the relevant minister or an official authorised to act on their behalf.

Read also

UK youth mobility scheme visa: 4 things foreigners cannot do in Britain

The regulation makes clear that the blacklist is not limited to criminal matters alone, and that financial liability to the state can also result in a person being prevented from leaving the country.

UAE’s minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has long been a magnet for international workers, with expats making up nearly 89% of the population.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Hot:
Lynette nusbacher Us deportation Weaving hairstyles Cooking gas Football trophies