The US government expanded its deportation list to include 134 Nigerians, releasing their names and photos publicly

The Nigerians on the list were arrested across multiple American states on charges ranging from fraud and money laundering to violent crimes

Several of those named face multiple charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, and aggravated assault

The United States government has increased the number of Nigerians marked for deportation to 134, publishing their photographs and full names as part of the expanded list.

The individuals were arrested in cities across the country, including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Baltimore, New York, and Salt Lake City, among others.

U.S. government increases deportation list as Nigerians face fraud, violent crimes, and drug charges. Photo credit: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Their alleged crimes span a wide range of offences, from financial crimes to violent and sexual offences.

Fraud and financial crimes

A significant portion of those named face charges connected to financial crimes. Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi, arrested in Dallas, Texas, is listed for wire fraud and mail fraud. Eghosa Obaretin, picked up in San Antonio, Texas, faces fraud and wire fraud charges. Stephen Oseghale, arrested in Thomson, Illinois, is charged with wire fraud and identity theft.

Others named include Obinwanne Okeke, arrested in Oakdale, Louisiana, on wire fraud charges; Benjamin Ifebajo, held in Atlanta for money laundering; Chukwudi Kingsley Kalu, arrested in Salt Lake City for money laundering; and Oludayo Adeagbo, arrested in Butner, North Carolina, on wire fraud and identity theft charges.

Toluwani Adebakin, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering, while Benji Macaulay, held in Lompoc, California, is listed for fraud involving false statements, false citizenship claims, and illegal use of credit cards.

See all the names and photos here

Violent and sexual offences

Several individuals on the list face serious violent and sexual crime charges. Donald Ehie, arrested in Clayton, Missouri, is charged with assault, weapon offences, kidnapping an adult, and multiple counts of aggravated assault. Ibrahim Ijaoba, held in Florence, Colorado, and listed with a Bloods gang affiliation, faces charges including robbery with a firearm, assault, and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, arrested in Brownsburg, Indiana, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual offences against a child. Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, picked up in District Heights, Maryland, faces a assault charge, while Oladayo Agboola, arrested in Orient, Ohio.

Joshua Ineh, arrested in Burnsville, Minnesota, is charged with a criminal offence, and Oluwadamilola Olufunsho Ojo, held in Conroe, Texas, faces charges of aggravated assault against a family member.

Drug and weapon charges

Franklin Ibeabuchi, arrested in Tallahassee, Florida, faces charges that include carrying a prohibited weapon. Aderemi Akefe, arrested in Detroit, Michigan, is listed for smuggling to avoid customs duties, and driving under the influence.

Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, arrested in Dallas, faces robbery and dangerous drug charges, while Olamide Jolayemi, held in Oklahoma City, is listed for computer crimes and driving under the influence.

9 categories of people considered safe from deportation in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite the sweeping immigration enforcement measures under President Donald Trump's administration, United States law still formally recognises at least nine categories of immigrants as legal residents who should not be subject to deportation.

Source: Legit.ng