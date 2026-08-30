Apostle Jeremiah Oluwarotimi Adeyeye, the founder of Clear Revelation Ministry, publicly called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step aside ahead of the 2027 election

The cleric cited rising fuel costs, cooking gas prices, and growing poverty at the grassroots level as the basis for his appeal

Adeyeye acknowledged Tinubu's past political achievements but warned that economic conditions could hurt his chances at the polls

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Apostle Oluwarotimi Adeyeye, founder of the Clear Revelation Ministry, has openly urged President Bola Tinubu to abandon his reported plans to seek re-election in 2027.

As reported on Sunday, August 30, by Nigerian Tribune, Ibadan-based Apostle Adeyeye pointed to alleged deepening economic hardship and security concerns as the reasons behind his call.

Apostle Oluwarotimi Adeyeye urges President Bola Tinubu to shelve his 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The newspaper said Adeyeye made the appeal during a weekend interactive session with journalists.

The Christian leader raised concerns about the condition of ordinary Nigerians and what he described as a failure of political leadership to address problems facing people at the grassroots.

Cleric decries economic hardship in Nigeria

The cleric painted a bleak picture of everyday life for many Nigerians, noting that the gap between those in positions of power and ordinary citizens had widened significantly. He said one kilogram of cooking gas now costs around N1,500 while a litre of petrol sells for roughly N1,300, arguing that such prices make it nearly impossible for the average Nigerian to live comfortably.

He also raised concern about the growing number of beggars on Nigerian streets, describing it as a sign that the country's economic situation demands urgent political attention.

Adeyeye said:

"The country is not well. It is not rosy for people.

"It is only those on top of the ladder that are doing what they like. If they want to buy two planes or even one dozen, they have the money. But the people at the grassroots are suffering."

Adeyeye urges Tinubu to abandon election bid

The cleric was careful to clarify that his position was not driven by ethnic sentiment, noting that both he and President Tinubu are Yoruba.

He framed his advice as a sincere assessment of the political landscape and what lies ahead for the country.

He said:

"I am just beseeching Tinubu not to contest election in 2027. It is not about Tinubu and I being Yoruba men.

"If I can tell you, Tinubu has helped many people to attain their goals in life but he may not achieve his goal of re-election in 2027. What is ahead is bigger than any personality. If I were him, I will not contest (in the 2027 elections). That is my advice for him."

Apostle Adeyeye urges President Bola Tinubu to shelve his 2027 presidential bid, citing Nigeria’s 'unsatisfactory' political situation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Despite his criticism, Adeyeye stopped short of dismissing Tinubu's record entirely. He acknowledged that the president had a significant history of supporting others in attaining political and personal ambitions, describing him as one of the most consequential figures in Nigerian and African politics.

The cleric added:

"I don't see anybody in Nigeria and Africa who has had breakthrough like Tinubu."

However, he warned that if economic conditions do not improve before the 2027 elections, voter sentiment could turn sharply against the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration regardless of the Tinubu administration's track record.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu gains spiritual backing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Council of the Tijaniyya worldwide prayed for Tinubu, asking God to grant him good health, peace, and continued guidance in leading Nigeria.

The prayers were offered during a condolence visit to President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, according to a statement released by Sunday Dare, the Nigerian leader's special adviser on media and public communications.

Source: Legit.ng