US forces hit two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday in the first American strike on Iran since late July

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed casualties from the attack and vowed a 'response and punishment' against the US

Iran launched ballistic missiles at a US military base in Jordan in retaliation, with nearly all intercepted according to a US source

US forces carried out strikes on two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday, August 30, marking the first American military action against Iran since late July.

A US official confirmed the strikes, saying that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel had been observed preparing to fire rockets fitted with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz before the attack was carried out.

Breaking: Tension Escalates in Middle-East as US Strikes Iran, Iranian Forces Fire Back

Source: Twitter

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the assault was conducted via drone.

Iran Retaliates With Ballistic Missiles

Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at a US military base in Jordan, according to a Fox News reporter citing a US source on Sunday, August 30.

The report said nearly all incoming missiles had been intercepted, with no significant impact recorded at the time.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards acknowledged the Larak Island strike, confirming that several soldiers and civilians were killed or wounded. The Guards warned that Tehran would deliver a "response and punishment" for the attack, according to Iranian state media.

Six Months of War and a Choked Strait

The exchange came as the broader conflict, which began when the US and Israel struck Iran on February 28, passed the six-month mark. Iran responded to those initial strikes with its own attacks on Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases.

Since then, the war has settled into a stalemate, with Washington threatening to impose heavy sanctions on any country found to be supporting Tehran.

President Donald Trump said last week that all mines had been detonated or removed from international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, and warned that any vessel placing new mines would be destroyed.

Before the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz was the transit route for roughly one fifth of the world's oil supply. Its blockade has had significant consequences for global energy markets.

The fighting has taken a severe human toll. US-Israeli strikes on Iran, combined with Israeli attacks on Lebanon, have killed thousands of people and displaced millions. Eighteen US service members have died since the conflict began.

The last confirmed US strikes on Iran before Sunday occurred in late July, a period during which both sides had largely held their positions with no major escalation.

Source: Legit.ng