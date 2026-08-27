The Canadian government announced it is targeting skilled workers across several priority sectors through its Express Entry immigration system

Medical doctors, STEM professionals, skilled tradespeople, and French-language speakers are among the occupations Canada is prioritising

The push is part of Canada's broader effort to close labour gaps and strengthen its economy with experienced foreign workers

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 4 years of experience covering migration and global affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada on Thursday, August 27, 2026, identified the professional categories it is targeting through its Express Entry immigration system as it looks to fill persistent labour shortages across key sectors of its economy.

Legit.ng reports that Canada continues to rank among the world's top immigration destinations, drawing skilled workers, students and families from around the globe.

Canada identifies key professional categories it is targeting through Express Entry as it seeks to address labour shortages across key sectors of its economy. Photo credit: Dave Chan/AFP, AnnaStills

Source: Getty Images

What are the professions Canada is prioritising?

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) disclosed that it needs experienced workers in a number of high-demand fields and has structured its Express Entry selections around those priorities.

The occupations currently at the top of Canada's list include medical doctors, researchers, and senior managers who already have Canadian work experience. Health care and social services professionals are also being actively sought, reflecting continued pressure on Canada's public health infrastructure.

Beyond the health sector, Canada is looking for skilled tradespeople to meet demand in construction and other industries, as well as educators at various levels. Professionals working in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, collectively known as STEM, are also among the priority groups.

Transport professionals round out the list of targeted occupational categories. In addition, candidates who speak French are being given special consideration, particularly as Canada works to maintain its commitment to francophone communities outside Quebec.

Canada: How does Express Entry work?

Express Entry is a points-based immigration selection system the Canadian government uses to manage applications for several of its federal economic immigration programmes.

Candidates create profiles and are ranked based on factors such as age, education, work experience, and language ability.

Canada uses targeted Express Entry draws to attract skilled workers whose expertise can help fill labour gaps and support long-term economic growth. Photo credit: @wealthmoose

Source: Twitter

The government then issues invitations to apply to those with the highest scores, often through targeted draws focused on specific occupations or skills.

Authorities stated that the aim of directing these draws towards particular professions is to bring in workers whose experience directly addresses gaps in the Canadian labour market and supports long-term economic growth.

Here are the Express Entry categories where Canada is seeking experienced professionals to complement its workforce:

Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience Health care and social services professionals Tradespersons Educators Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations Professionals in transport occupations Workers with French-language proficiency

Read Canadian authorities' full post on X on the new opportunities below:

Read more on visa applications

Canadian Premier Sends Strong Message to Nigerian

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, reiterated her position that Canada’s student visa is a temporary document, not a pathway to permanent settlement.

Amid the ‘japa’ wave, Smith explained that Nigerians and other foreign nationals who travel to Canada to study should plan to return home after completing their education.

Source: Legit.ng