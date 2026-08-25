Canada's immigration figures for June 2026 show sharp declines across students, workers, and asylum seekers compared to 2024

The Canadian government said it is on track to meet annual targets across all permanent resident categories

New data on immigration application inventories and processing timelines has also been released by the government

Canada's federal government has released fresh immigration data showing significant drops in the number of students, workers, and asylum seekers entering the country, as it pushes to bring immigration back to what it calls sustainable levels.

Figures current as of June 2026 show that the number of international students arriving in Canada fell by 73% compared to June 2024. The number of workers arriving over the same period dropped by 44%, while asylum claims filed between January and June 2026 were down 68% compared to the first half of 2024.

Canada affirms meeting 2026 immigration target Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada on track to hit permanent resident targets

Despite the steep declines in temporary arrivals, the government said it remains on course to meet its annual targets across all permanent resident categories. Officials also confirmed they are releasing additional data on immigration application inventories and how quickly applications are being processed, as part of a broader effort to be more transparent about the state of the system.

The numbers reflect a deliberate policy shift by the Canadian government, which has been under pressure to reduce overall immigration volumes following public concern about the strain on housing, healthcare, and other public services.

The decline in student arrivals is particularly sharp, coming after Ottawa introduced a cap on study permits in 2024 and tightened eligibility rules for international students, including stricter financial requirements and limits on which institutions could sponsor permit holders.

The fall in worker numbers follows changes to several temporary foreign worker and open work permit streams, with the government reducing intake in categories it said had grown beyond what the labour market required.

The reduction in asylum claims is also notable, with the government having introduced a range of border enforcement measures and bilateral agreements aimed at managing irregular crossings, particularly along the Canada-United States border.

The government said the latest figures are part of ongoing efforts to share timely, accurate information about Canada's immigration system with the public.

See the full announcement on X here:

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Since 2023, IRCC has used three broad economic priorities to guide category-based draws: addressing long-term labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, trades, education, and transportation; attracting top global talent to strengthen Canada's competitive position; and supporting Francophone immigration outside Quebec.

Source: Legit.ng