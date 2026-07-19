David Brouillette, 37, was identified by two ex-wives as the ICE officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine

Court filings from 2023 show Brouillette sued a Maine college, claiming a head injury left him with cognitive deficits, memory impairment, and vertigo

Brouillette's two ex-wives separately told CNN he contacted them days after the shooting and confirmed he was the one who opened fire

An ICE officer believed to have fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Biddeford, Maine, this week had previously told a court that a serious head injury left him with lasting cognitive problems, including impaired memory and reduced mental functioning, court documents reviewed by CNN show.

David Brouillette, 37, filed a lawsuit in late 2023 against the Maine Community College System after sustaining the injury during a firefighting training exercise in December 2021.

ICE officer faces scrutiny as court records reveal lasting cognitive issues after a head injury. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to CNN, a steel I-beam fell on him while he was unloading a trailer at Southern Maine Community College, causing a deep laceration to his head and a concussion.

In his legal filings, Brouillette said the lingering effects included cognitive deficits, headaches, vertigo, and light sensitivity, and that the injuries had left him "significantly impaired in his activities and in his daily living." The case later settled.

Just over two years after filing that lawsuit, Brouillette was employed as a federal immigration officer.

Brouillette identified at the scene

CNN has not independently confirmed whether Brouillette fired the shot that killed Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a Venezuelan national whose death on Monday marked the fourth killing by federal immigration authorities this year and the second fatal shooting of an immigrant behind the wheel of a car in under a week.

The Department of Homeland Security said the officer involved used deadly force out of concern for public safety. Federal officials have not publicly named the shooter.

However, two of Brouillette's ex-wives, Ashley Brouillette and Lucinda Brouillette, both told CNN that he reached out to them in the days following the incident and said he was the one who opened fire. One of his daughters corroborated that account.

Both the ex-wives and his daughter said he told them he believed the shooting was justified. Federal sources separately confirmed to CNN that Brouillette is an active ICE officer.

David Brouillette serves as an active ICE officer despite past allegations of abuse and cognitive impairment. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

History of allegations

Before joining ICE, Brouillette served in the Maine National Guard and the regular US Army between 2007 and 2015, including a deployment to Afghanistan.

He subsequently worked as a state correctional officer, a police officer for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and briefly in real estate before eventually being hired by immigration enforcement.

His personal history has also drawn scrutiny. Court records show that both ex-wives filed legal complaints against him at different points, alleging verbal and physical abuse. A child-protective caseworker wrote in 2009 that Ashley Brouillette had left the marriage after admitting he was abusive.

In 2019, Lucinda Brouillette sought a protection order, describing incidents in which she said he made physical threats and became aggressive. A judge temporarily ordered him to surrender any firearms that year.

Neither the 2019 nor a subsequent 2021 case concluded with a formal finding of abuse. Brouillette denied the allegations in court filings, and a search of Maine's criminal records database found no charges or convictions against him.

"Honestly, I'm in a state of shock," Ashley Brouillette told CNN. "I feel really sad, and I feel sad for that man's family that died."

Brouillette did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Nigerian man arrested after confrontation with ICE

Legit.ng earlier reported that tension flared in Brooklyn after US immigration authorities arrested a Nigerian national following what officials described as a volatile confrontation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the operation was carried out by officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of a targeted enforcement action.

Source: Legit.ng