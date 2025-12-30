Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba, a former Bloods gang member, is detained by ICE for deportation

His extensive criminal record includes violent and drug-related offences against law enforcement

ICE's actions highlight ongoing debates around immigration enforcement and rights abuses

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed that Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba, a Nigerian national and former member of the notorious Bloods street gang, is in custody and awaiting deportation following multiple criminal convictions.

ICE, in a statement on Monday, December 29, said:

“Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba is a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria and a former member of the Bloods, a notoriously violent street gang. He has accumulated a series of serious criminal convictions while in the United States illegally.”

According to ICE, Mr Ijaoba’s offences include aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, assault and aggravated assault, armed robbery, obstruction, drug sales, and escaping police custody.

The agency confirmed that he remains in detention under a final removal order, although details regarding his entry into the United States and the exact timing of his deportation have not been disclosed.

ICE has faced criticism in recent years for alleged rights abuses and court-order violations, particularly under the administration of former President Donald Trump, as it intensified efforts to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants.

Mr Ijaoba’s case is one of several high-profile deportation actions targeting foreign nationals with extensive criminal histories. Analysts say these actions form part of broader US efforts to deter illegal entry and curb crime linked to undocumented immigrants.

Court jails Nigerian over romance scam

In another development, a United States federal court has sentenced a 37-year-old Nigerian, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, to five years and eleven months in prison for defrauding an elderly American woman of $1.6 million in a romance scam.

He will be deported to Nigeria after completing his sentence.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the US District Court handed down the sentence after Akindele pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

He was also ordered to repay $1,692,945 to the victim and to forfeit an equivalent amount as part of the judgment.

According to a statement released by the US Department of Justice, Akindele operated the scheme between January and October 2018.

Nigerian man arrested after hacking US university systems

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Farouk Adekunle Adepoju, a Nigerian national residing in the United Kingdom, has been arrested in connection with a transatlantic cybercrime case involving wire fraud and computer fraud.

The arrest followed a formal extradition request from the United States, where authorities allege Adepoju orchestrated a sophisticated scheme targeting a university in Western Pennsylvania. Here are the key developments surrounding the case.

U.K. authorities arrested Farouk Adekunle Adepoju on 15 September 2025, acting on a request from the United States government. The arrest was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti, who confirmed that Adepoju is currently awaiting extradition to face charges in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

