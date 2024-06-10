The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of Nigeria Immigration Service staff member, Quadri Ismail Adeyinka, for passport fraud

Adeyinka allegedly defrauded Ovie Justice Ojeffia by promising to regularise his international passport in exchange for N100,000 but failed to fulfil the promise

Justice Onwuegbuzie sentenced Adeyinka to seven years each for counts 1 and 2, five years for count 4, and two years for count 3

FCT, Abuja-The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of Quadri Ismail Adeyinka, a staff member of the Nigeria Immigration Service, for involvement in a passport fraud scheme.

Adeyinka was arraigned before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the federal capital territory (FCT) high court, Apo, Abuja, on four counts of charges related to gratification, conferment of corrupt advantage, and cheating, in violation of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and the Penal Code Act.

As noted by the ICPC on its Facebook page, during the trial, the agency's counsel, Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, presented evidence showing how Adeyinka reportedly defrauded Ojeffia by promising to regularise his international passport in exchange for N100,000 but failed to do so.

Ojeffia's subsequent petition to the ICPC led to Adeyinka's investigation and arraignment.

Justice Onwuegbuzie found Adeyinka guilty on all four counts and sentenced him to seven years each for counts 1 and 2, five years for count 4, and two years for count 3, with the sentences to run concurrently, as reported on ICPC official website.

