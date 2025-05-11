Cape Town has been ranked the best city in the world for 2025 by Time Out, with Marrakech and Lagos also making the list at 37th and 41st respectively

The rankings are based on global surveys and expert input, assessing cities on food, culture, nightlife, and community according to report

Cape Town stood out for its natural beauty and vibrant culture, while Marrakech was praised for its mix of tradition and growth, and Lagos for its social energy and artistic scene

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Cape Town has been ranked the best city in the world for 2025 by Time Out, with Marrakech and Lagos also making the list at 37th and 41st, respectively.

Lagos stood out for its social energy and artistic scene. Photo Credit: James Marshall

Source: Getty Images

The rankings are based on global surveys and expert input, assessing cities on food, culture, nightlife, and community according to the report.

Cape Town stood out for its natural beauty and vibrant culture, while Marrakech was praised for its mix of tradition and growth, and Lagos for its social energy and artistic scene.

BusinessDay reported that Cape Town is the top-ranked African city on Time Out's list of the world’s best cities for 2025, followed by Marrakech and Lagos.

Time Out polls thousands of city dwellers worldwide every year about various aspects of daily life, including cuisine, nightlife, culture, and the sense of community they feel within their city.

The publication also consults local experts, who provide input on which cities are the most exciting to visit in the given year. Time Out compiles its annual list of the world’s best cities based on this combined data.

Three African cities were featured in the 2025 edition, with Cape Town taking the highest spot.

Here are the top 3 African cities in the world in 2025:

1. Cape Town – Ranked #1

The best city in the world for 2025 is Cape Town. Residents gave the city glowing reviews; 95% said the local food scene was excellent, while 97% of those surveyed stated they were satisfied living in the city.

Cape Town’s distinctive blend of history, leisure, and nature sets it apart, says Andrew Hallett, content director for Time Out South Africa.

He emphasised that both tourists and residents can spend a single day exploring beaches, observing a colony of penguins, taking in the scenery from a globally recognised natural marvel, and engaging in a range of cultural events.

2. Marrakech – Ranked #37

Marrakech, which ranked 37th globally, also made the list. The Moroccan city, renowned for its warmth and hospitality, was recognised for its burgeoning culinary scene.

Sally Kirby, a local expert, noted that Marrakech’s unique combination of modern development and historical charm is what maintains its popularity.

Travellers seeking both innovative dining experiences and rich are increasingly drawn to the city.

3. Lagos – Ranked #41

Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria, came in at number 41. According to the survey, 72% of locals believe it is easy to make new friends and build social connections.

Lagos remains one of Africa’s key commercial and cultural hubs. Its population density, vibrancy, and diversity foster a social environment that encourages friendship.

Additionally, the city has gained prominence for its thriving art and music scenes.

Travellers seeking both innovative dining experiences and rich cultural heritage are increasingly drawn to cities. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Ranking of best cities in the world emerges

Legit.ng reported that Lagos has been ranked as the 19th best city to visit in the world, according to the media company, Time Out.

As reported by the CNN, Time Out travel editor, Grace Beard, said in a statement that what all the cities on the list have in common is their “strong community spirit and an undeniable vibe.”

Criteria on the Time Out index include food (both quality and affordability), culture, nightlife, how the city makes people feel, and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng