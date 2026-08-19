A new grant programme called EMERGE is offering funding to early-stage mining companies, universities, and postgraduate researchers across Nigeria

The scheme covers three funding streams exploration, critical minerals, and research targeting a sector that contributes less than 1% of Nigeria's GDP

EMERGE will hold two virtual information sessions on August 20 and 21, 2026, for prospective applicants to ask questions before applying

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has opened applications for the Early-Stage Mineral Exploration & Research Grant Endowment (EMERGE), a funding programme designed to support Nigeria's mining sector and unlock the country's solid mineral potential.

The programme provides catalytic grants to explorers, innovators and researchers working to develop Nigeria's mineral resources, with support aimed at moving projects from early-stage development to private investment.

The federal government has launched a new funding opportunity for mining explorers Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

EMERGE focuses on three funding streams: exploration, critical minerals and research.

Who can apply for EMERGE grants?

The programme is open to three main categories of applicants.

Exploration companies

Non-producing, early-stage exploration companies can apply for grants to support activities such as geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, drilling and assaying.

Applicants in this category must have completed some prospecting, be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), hold a valid Mining Cadastre licence, have credible geological data and maintain a qualified technical team.

Universities and research institutions

Accredited Nigerian university departments and research institutions working in geosciences, mining and related disciplines are also eligible to apply.

Master's and PhD researchers

Master's and doctoral researchers studying geology, geophysics, geochemistry, mineral processing, metallurgy and related fields at Nigerian institutions can also seek funding under the research stream.

Three funding streams available

The EMERGE programme provides funding through three streams.

Exploration

This stream provides grants for grassroots and early-stage mineral exploration, including geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, drilling and assaying.

Critical minerals

The critical minerals stream supports targeted exploration for Nigeria's critical minerals and innovative processing technologies designed to strengthen domestic mineral value chains.

Research

The research stream provides grants for applied geoscience and mineral-processing research aimed at improving Nigeria's geological knowledge base and supporting the development of the mining industry.

Programme targets mining sector growth

According to the programme, Nigeria has more than 500 mineral locations and over 44 viable minerals, including critical, industrial and metallic minerals.

Despite the country's mineral potential, the sector currently contributes less than one per cent to Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP), highlighting the scope for expansion.

EMERGE is designed to help bridge the gap between mineral discoveries and commercially viable projects by reducing the risks associated with early-stage exploration.

The programme also seeks to support research and processing technologies that can help Nigeria move beyond the extraction of raw minerals and capture more value locally.

How to apply for EMERGE grants

Applicants are required to follow a guided application process.

1. Register

Applicants must create an account on the EMERGE application portal.

2. Prepare documents

Applicants should collate the documents required for their respective funding stream.

3. Upload documents

The required documentation and supporting materials must be uploaded through the portal.

4. Submit application

Applicants can submit their completed forms for assessment after providing the required information and documents.

Those interested can apply through the EMERGE application portal.

Applicants who are unsure whether they qualify can also check their eligibility without creating a portal account.

EMERGE is offering funding opportunities for Nigerians working to develop the country’s solid minerals sector. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

EMERGE offers support beyond grants

The programme also includes the EMERGE Accelerator, which provides additional support to successful participants.

The accelerator offers training on exploration best practices, assistance in preparing projects to attract financing, business advisory services on corporate governance and compliance, and opportunities to showcase projects to investors and off-takers.

The initiative is intended to help successful applicants progress from grant funding to private investment and develop a pipeline of bankable mining projects that can create jobs and contribute to economic growth.

Information sessions on the programme are also scheduled for August 20 and August 21, covering exploration, critical minerals, research and development.

Application link below

FG opens portal for Nigerians to apply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has outlined the application process for Nigerians seeking affordable financing to purchase laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices under the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity, and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

The initiative, launched through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), is designed to improve access to digital devices by providing consumer credit to eligible Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng