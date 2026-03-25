Human Rights Watch has urged Hungary to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the country this weekend

The call comes as Netanyahu faces charges from the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza

Hungary, as an ICC member, is expected to uphold its obligations should Netanyahu enter its territory

On March 20, 2026, Human Rights Watch (HRW) posted on X calling for Hungary to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the country this weekend.

Hungary is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Human Rights Watch calls on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu during his visit. Photo credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

HRW wrote:

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Hungary, an ICC member country, this weekend.

“If he visits, Hungary should arrest Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC to answer charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.”

ICC charges against Netanyahu

The ICC has issued charges against Netanyahu relating to alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza. These charges have drawn international attention and sparked debate about accountability and justice in conflict zones.

As a member of the ICC, Hungary is legally bound to cooperate with the court. This includes enforcing arrest warrants issued by the ICC. HRW’s statement highlights the expectation that Hungary should act in line with its obligations if Netanyahu enters the country.

Global reactions and implications

The call from HRW adds pressure on Hungary ahead of Netanyahu’s expected visit. It also raises wider questions about how ICC member states respond when political leaders facing charges travel abroad.

The situation is being closely watched internationally, as it could set a precedent for how ICC warrants are enforced against sitting heads of government.

See the X post below:

What is HRW?

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is an international non-governmental organisation that investigates and reports on human rights abuses worldwide.

Founded in 1978, it has become one of the most recognised voices in the field of human rights advocacy. HRW works independently, producing detailed reports and campaigns that highlight violations ranging from war crimes to restrictions on freedom of expression.

Its researchers operate across the globe, gathering evidence and pressing governments, institutions, and leaders to uphold international law and protect vulnerable communities.

The organisation’s mission is to ensure justice, accountability, and respect for human rights in every part of the world.

Hungary faces pressure as an ICC member to enforce international justice. Photo credit: Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel closes schools, bans gathering

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel imposed sweeping emergency measures on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Tehran launched missiles towards the country in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran. Public gatherings were banned, schools and workplaces closed, and hospital patients moved to underground facilities.

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a nationwide state of emergency, warning citizens of incoming missile and drone attacks. Tens of thousands of reservists were called up to reinforce land borders, while police urged against non-essential travel to keep roads clear for emergency services.

Despite the threat, some Israelis in Tel Aviv went to the beach, expressing confidence in the country’s air defence system. Shira Dorany, walking along the Mediterranean promenade, said: "It's about time. I don't want to wait anymore for what's coming. Now, it's coming. Let's finish it."

Source: Legit.ng