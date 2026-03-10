A Lebanese Maronite Catholic priest has been killed in an Israeli attack on the border village of Qlayaa

Fr. Pierre al-Rahi died after rushing to help civilians wounded in the first strike, only to be hit in a second

The incident has drawn attention to the escalating violence in southern Lebanon and its impact on local communities

Israel has killed a Lebanese Maronite Catholic priest on March 9 in an attack on a house in the border village of Qlayaa, according to Catholic officials and media reports.

Fr. Pierre al-Rahi died from wounds sustained during the strike, TRT also reported.

Israeli strikes in Qlayaa kill Maronite priest Fr. Pierre al-Rahi as he rushes to help civilians wounded in the first tank shelling. Photo credit: Owen Frankilin/Ilia Yefimovich / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Refusal to evacuate Christian village

Al-Rahi, along with other priests, had earlier refused to comply with what was described as an illegal Israeli military order to evacuate the Christian village of Qlayaa. The village, home to around 8,000 residents, is located in the Marjayoun district just a few kilometres from the Israeli border.

“Father Pierre al-Rahi was from my village, Dibeh, but he was the parish priest of Qlayaa in Marjayoun,” OSV News cited Lebanese Maronite Father Jean Younes as saying.

Israeli bombing in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has been carrying out intensive bombing in southern Lebanon, southern Beirut and the Bekaa Valley. Lebanese media reported that an Israeli Merkava tank fired twice at a house in Qlayaa. The first strike wounded the homeowner and his wife.

Al-Rahi and several neighbours rushed to help the wounded after the first strike. The tank then fired again, wounding the priest and several other civilians. Fr. Pierre al-Rahi later died from his injuries. Several Lebanese civilians were also wounded in the attack.

The Israeli military intensifies operations in Lebanon, with bombardments in southern regions leaving civilians and clergy wounded and displaced. Photo credit: Craig Lovell/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Israeli operation in Lebanon

The Israeli military has intensified its operations in Lebanon, focusing on southern regions, Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley.

Local sources describe several attacks as part of a broader campaign of aggression, with tanks and air raids targeting homes and infrastructure. The violence has displaced families and heightened fears among communities already living under pressure near the border.

Catholic officials and Lebanese media have condemned killings, highlighting the dangers faced by civilians and clergy who remain in their villages despite evacuation orders. The situation shows the growing humanitarian toll of the Israeli military’s ongoing campaign in Lebanon.

