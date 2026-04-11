Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel’s campaign against Iran has already achieved “historic achievements”

He emphasised Israel’s strikes on Iran, saying the country “broke the barrier of fear” with last June’s attack

Netanyahu also criticised intelligence agencies while distancing himself from blame over the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led assault

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the campaign against Iran "is not over," but he emphasised that Israel has already achieved "historic achievements."

According to Times of Israel, in a video statement, he highlighted the Iranian axis on a Middle East map, saying: "they wanted to strangle us, and we are strangling them."

Netanyahu highlights Israel’s campaign against Iran as achieving historic gains in Middle East security. Photo credit: BenjaminNetanyahu/x

Source: Getty Images

Strikes and operations

Netanyahu confirmed that Israel has carried out strikes against Iran and noted: "We hit them, we still have more to do." He explained that much of his life has been dedicated to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, including approving covert operations to delay progress and warning the world of the danger. "But the world wouldn’t hear," he added.

Breaking the barrier of fear

The Prime Minister pointed out that Israel "broke the barrier of fear" by striking Iran in June last year. He described this as a turning point in Israel’s approach to confronting Iran.

Intelligence and October 7 Attack

Netanyahu also made a veiled criticism of Israel’s intelligence agencies regarding the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. He stressed that "this time, precise intelligence reached me on time," distancing himself from blame over the earlier intelligence failures.

Netanyahu’s remarks underline Israel’s ongoing campaign against Iran and his personal commitment to preventing Iran from achieving nuclear capability. His statement reflects both past actions and future intentions in what he describes as a historic struggle.

Iran war

The Iran war erupted on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, striking Iranian missile sites with Tomahawk missiles, stealth bombers, and coordinated air raids. Iran retaliated with missile attacks, escalating the conflict across the Gulf and disrupting global trade routes.

The fighting lasted 40 days, marked by unprecedented strikes and fears of wider regional escalation. On April 8, 2026, Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire, with Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While the truce eased immediate tensions, the situation remains fragile and the risk of renewed confrontation persists.

Netanyahu stresses his lifelong mission to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Photo credit: BenjaminNetanyahu/x

Source: Facebook

Iran kicks as Israel continues bombing Lebanon

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran has kicked against the continued bombing of Lebanon by Israel, adding that the recent ceasefire between it and the United States amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump of the United States and Iran earlier announced the ceasefire, but the bombing has not stopped since. However, Israel maintained that the “two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon”, according to Al Jazeera.

According to Israel, the country is supporting "the US efforts to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat”, although Iran is not known to currently possess nuclear weapons. Reacting to Israel's action against Lebanon, Iran warned that the move was a “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire.

Source: Legit.ng