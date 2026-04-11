Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is recovering from serious injuries sustained in the airstrike that killed his father

Despite his disfigurement and leg wounds, he remains mentally sharp and continues to participate in high‑level decision‑making

His limited public presence has fuelled speculation about his authority as Iran faces its gravest crisis in decades

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is still recovering from severe facial and leg injuries sustained during the airstrike that killed his father at the beginning of the war.

According to three people close to his inner circle, Khamenei's face was not recognisable facially and he suffered significant injury to one or both legs.

Mojtaba Khamenei recovers from severe injuries while leading Iran through its gravest crisis. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

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Despite these wounds, the 56-year-old remains mentally sharp and is actively engaged in decision-making, participating in meetings via audio conferencing.

Health and leadership concerns

According to Reuters, the question of whether Khamenei's health allows him to run state affairs comes at a critical time for Iran, with peace talks with the United States opening in Islamabad on Saturday. While U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated on March 13 that Khamenei was "wounded and likely not be recognisable," a source familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments suggested he may have lost a leg. The CIA declined to comment, and Israel's prime minister's office did not respond to questions.

Authority and influence

Alex Vatanka, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, noted that Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to wield the same overarching power as his father. "Mojtaba will be one voice but it will not be the decisive one," Vatanka said. He emphasised that the new leader must prove himself as a credible and powerful figure, while the regime decides its future direction.

Role of the revolutionary guards

The Revolutionary Guards, who played a key role in elevating Mojtaba to leadership after his father's assassination, have emerged as the dominant voice in strategic decisions during the war. While Mojtaba had long been involved in his father's office and built ties with senior Guards figures, his absolute authority remains limited. His first communication as supreme leader came on March 12, when he declared the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed and warned regional countries to shut U.S. bases.

Public perception and social media

Khamenei's absence has sparked widespread discussion on Iranian social media, with memes such as "Where is Mojtaba?" circulating online. Some government supporters argue that his low profile is necessary given the ongoing threat of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. "Why should he appear in public? To become a target for these criminals?" said Mohammad Hosseini, a Basij member from Qom.

Images of Mojtaba Khamenei may be released within one or two months, though his public appearance will depend on his health and the security situation. While he is expected to continue his father's hardline approach due to his ties with the Guards, much remains unknown about his broader worldview. For now, Iran faces its gravest peril in decades, with its leadership under scrutiny and its future direction uncertain.

Revolutionary Guards dominate strategic decisions as Khamenei builds his authority. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Estimated net worth of Iran’s new supreme leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports from France24 suggest that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has amassed a fortune exceeding €100 billion. Reports from France24 suggest that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has amassed a fortune exceeding €100 billion.

Source: Legit.ng