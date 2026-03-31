Chinese ships have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first container vessels to leave the Gulf since the conflict began

The passage comes amid rising tensions following the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which has disrupted global energy supplies

China has urged an immediate ceasefire and restoration of peace in the Gulf Region

Three Chinese ships recently sailed through the Strait of Hormuz after coordination with relevant parties, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson at a daily press briefing on Tuesday.

The spokesperson emphasised China’s call for peace and stability in the Gulf Region.

Chinese ships cross the Strait of Hormuz as global trade routes face disruption from Gulf conflict. Photo credit: Elke Scholier / Vincent Thian / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Accordign to Reuters, the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, disrupting one of the world’s most vital trade and energy supply routes.

China calls for ceasefire in Gulf region

"The Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters are an important route for global trade and energy supplies. China calls for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the fighting and restoration of peace and stability in the Gulf Region," said Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry.

Mao did not provide details about the ships, but ship-tracking data confirmed that two Chinese container vessels successfully crossed the strait on Monday after an earlier failed attempt on March 27.

First container ships to exit since conflict began

MarineTraffic data revealed that the vessels sailed in close formation into open waters. Rebecca Gerdes, data analyst at Kpler, noted:

"Both vessels successfully crossed on a second attempt today, marking the first container vessels to leave the Persian Gulf since the start of the conflict, excluding Iranian flag vessels."

Both ships are now heading at elevated speed toward the Gulf of Oman. COSCO, the Chinese shipping group operating the vessels, has not commented. However, in a March 25 client advisory, COSCO confirmed it had resumed bookings for general cargo shipments from Asia to Gulf countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq.

Gulf shipping under threat

Iran has launched attacks on Gulf shipping and threatened more, leaving hundreds of vessels and around 20,000 seafarers stranded. Energy exports, including Saudi crude oil and Qatari liquefied natural gas, have been halted.

Although some discussions have taken place with Iran, India and Pakistan about safe passage, most shipments through the strait have been limited to Iranian oil exports.

Greek oil tanker departs Gulf

A Greek-operated tanker carrying Saudi crude also exited the Gulf recently. The Maltese-flagged Marathi began broadcasting its position off India’s coast on March 26 after last reporting inside the Gulf on March 2.

This marks the third crude tanker operated by Greek firm Dynacom to leave the Gulf since the war began. Dynacom has been among the few shipowners willing to risk crossing the strait despite threats from floating mines, missiles and drones.

Indian LPG tankers cross safely

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers crossed the strait on Saturday, following two others in recent days carrying critical supplies of cooking gas to India.

The successful passage of Chinese and Greek vessels signals cautious movement in Gulf shipping lanes. However, risks remain high, and the global energy market continues to watch closely for signs of stability in the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy exports remain halted while Chinese vessels sail through the Strait of Hormuz toward open waters. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump cries out as Iran closes Strait of Hormuz

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump said he has asked "about seven" countries to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that Iran has effectively blocked amid rising conflict.

The strait normally carries nearly one‑fifth of the world’s traded oil through the Gulf, and its disruption has sent global oil prices higher. As disclosed by Associated Press on Monday, March 16, Trump said the United States is talking with nations that depend on Middle East crude to form a coalition to patrol the strait.

Source: Legit.ng