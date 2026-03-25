The war in Iran launched by Israel and United States has escalated rapidly, pulling in nations far beyond the Middle East

What began with U.S. strikes on Saturday has triggered a wave of retaliations, hitting allies and bystanders alike

Embassies in many countries remain on high alert as the conflict spreads, reshaping global security in real time

The war in Iran has quickly spread beyond the Middle East, drawing in U.S. allies and neighbouring states.

Since U.S. strikes began on February 28, Iran has retaliated against Israel and several Gulf nations, escalating tensions across the region.

The Iran war expands as U.S. strikes and Israeli attacks intensify across the Middle East. Photo credit: Tolga Akbaba/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Here’s a clear breakdown of the countries now involved according to Axios.

United States

President Trump launched a massive military operation last Saturday targeting Iran’s nuclear programme, missile arsenal, and proxy networks. The aim: regime change. At least six U.S. service members have died since the conflict began.

Israel

Israel worked closely with the U.S. in planning the attacks after failed nuclear negotiations. Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior Iranian officials, marking a major escalation.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE has absorbed around 800 projectiles from Iran. Drones struck a luxury hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah and caused fires at Jebel Ali Port. The UAE closed its embassy in Tehran and is weighing military action.

Qatar

Iranian drones hit two of Qatar’s energy facilities, forcing the suspension of most natural gas production. Qatar’s air force shot down two Iranian Su-24 fighter jets, showing its willingness to defend itself.

Kuwait

Iran struck Kuwait on the war’s opening day, leading to the first American deaths. Later, U.S. jets were mistakenly downed by Kuwaiti friendly fire, though all six pilots survived after ejecting.

Bahrain

Iran targeted U.S. bases in Bahrain, with smoke seen near the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters. Drones also hit residential buildings in Manama, raising fears for civilian safety.

Oman

Oman, once a mediator in nuclear talks, saw its U.S. bases attacked on the second day of the war. This shift highlights how quickly neutral states have been dragged into the conflict.

Saudi Arabia

Iranian drones hit the Ras Tanura oil refinery, one of the world’s largest, forcing a partial shutdown. On Monday, Iran also attacked the U.S. embassy in Riyadh. Israeli officials believe Saudi Arabia may respond militarily.

Jordan

Iran fired missiles and drones at U.S. bases in Jordan, further widening the battlefield.

Lebanon

Hezbollah broke its ceasefire with Israel, launching missiles and drones on Monday. Israel responded with heavy airstrikes across Lebanon, killing at least 40 people, including Hezbollah commanders.

Iraq

Iran struck Iraq’s Kurdish region and pro-Iranian militias attacked U.S. bases. Supporters also attempted to storm the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, showing the war’s reach into Iraq’s politics.

Cyprus

Iranian drones struck the British Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri. Reports suggest Hezbollah may have carried out the attack, pulling the U.K. and EU deeper into the conflict.

Azerbaijan: Civilian Areas Hit

Iranian drones attacked an airport and civilian areas in Azerbaijan. The Defence Ministry vowed “necessary retaliatory measures to defend the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

United Kingdom

After its base in Cyprus was hit, Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorised U.S. use of British air bases and dispatched a Royal Navy destroyer along with counter-drone helicopters to the region.

France and Germany

Initially calling for negotiations, both countries shifted after Iranian strikes hit their personnel. A German army camp in Jordan was attacked, prompting Chancellor Friedrich Merz to meet President Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

The Iran war has spiralled into a global crisis, pulling in nations far beyond the Middle East. With embassies on high alert and military bases under fire, the situation remains volatile and unpredictable.

Global powers including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany join the escalating conflict. Photo credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Was Trump’s convoy attacked by Iran?

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Facebook post by Super World King alleged that Donald Trump’s convoy was ambushed by Iranian operatives.

The post claimed the attack led to a deadly car crash, leaving more than 248 people injured and at least 10 dead. Images of damaged vehicles and a supposed convoy attack were shared to support the claim.

Source: Legit.ng