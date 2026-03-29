Nigeria urged to enhance its oil production amid escalating Middle East conflict and rising petrol prices

A political commentator discusses the impact of the US-Iran war on the Nigerian economy and the cost of living

Call for stronger local refining capacity to mitigate global market vulnerabilities affecting Nigeria

The Nigerian government has been urged to increase its production capacity in oil production and other basic needs amid the war in the Middle East, between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, made the call while reacting to the Middle East escalation, citing its effect on the Nigerian market, particularly the increase in the price of petrol in the country.

Nigeria told what to do amid the US, Israel and Iran war Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

When did the US first attack Iran?

Recall that the US and Israel attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The Islamic Republic has started retaliatory attacks on Israel and American military bases in the Middle East.

At the same time, the US and Israel have continued bombing, including the killing of over 150 schoolgirls in a girls-only school in the Islamic Republic.

In a series of claims, US President Donald Trump said he was trying to solve the issue diplomatically, but he launched the war in the middle of negotiations with Iran. He said, "My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran."

In another claim, Trump said he has taken out the generations of Iranian leaders, and at the same time, called on NATO to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that contradicts his victory rhetoric. The closing of the Strait of Hormuz led to the global fuel crisis, which affected Nigeria.

Analyst speaks on US, Israel and Iran war

Reacting to the claim, Victor called on Nigeria to up its game in production. He said:

"The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran shows how global politics can directly affect everyday life in Nigeria. Even though the war is far away, its impact is strongly felt through rising fuel prices and increased cost of living.

"The crisis has disrupted global oil supply routes, especially around key shipping areas like the Strait of Hormuz, which has pushed crude oil prices higher. As a result, petrol prices in Nigeria have risen significantly, with many citizens now paying far more for transportation and basic goods.

"In my view, this situation exposes Nigeria’s vulnerability as an oil-producing nation that still depends heavily on global market forces. While the country may earn more from crude exports, ordinary citizens suffer due to higher fuel prices. It highlights the urgent need for stronger local refining capacity and better economic buffers against global shocks.

US and Israel started a fresh war against Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng