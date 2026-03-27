Iranian authorities reportedly assembled over one million fighters, including military personnel and volunteers, raising fears of a possible ground conflict with the US and Israel

Recruitment surged across Basij, IRGC and army centres as young Iranians stepped forward, while Tehran reinforced defences on Kharg Island with troops and air defence systems

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned of “relentless attacks” as US planners weighed options and Donald Trump signalled caution over troop deployment

Fresh concerns have emerged over a potential escalation in the Middle East after Iran reportedly assembled more than one million fighters in preparation for a possible ground war involving the United States and Israel.

The figure includes both trained military personnel and civilian volunteers.

Iran is mobilising more than 1 million troops and volunteers amid Middle East tensions. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Majid Saeedi.

Source: Getty Images

Al Jazeera reported that the report indicated that the assembled forces are equipped to respond to a range of combat scenarios if necessary.

The development has heightened anxiety across the region, with observers warning that such large-scale mobilisation signals a serious shift in posture by Tehran.

Recruitment surge as young Iranians volunteer

Reports suggest a sharp increase in activity at recruitment centres linked to the Basij, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Iran’s regular army, The Times of India reported.

A growing number of young Iranians have reportedly stepped forward, expressing readiness to defend the country amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The surge in volunteers is being interpreted as a reflection of both nationalist sentiment and concern over the possibility of external military action.

Iran strengthens defences on key oil island

International media reports indicate that Iran has also intensified its military presence on Kharg Island, a strategic hub for oil exports.

The country is said to have deployed additional troops, reinforced air defence systems, and set up defensive measures in anticipation of potential attacks.

The moves are seen as part of broader efforts to secure critical infrastructure amid fears of escalation.

Parliament speaker issues stern warning to enemies

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, issued a strong warning regarding any attempt to seize Iranian territory.

“Based on some data, Iran’s enemies, with the support of one of the regional countries, are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands,” he said in a post on X.

He added,

“All enemy movements are under the full surveillance of our armed forces.”

In a further warning, Ghalibaf stated:

“If they step out of line, all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will, without restriction, become the target of relentless attacks.”

He also emphasised Iran’s vigilance, noting, “We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments.”

US weighs options as Trump signals caution

In Washington, reports suggest that US military planners have drawn up contingency strategies for a possible ground deployment in Iran.

Iran gears up 1 million-strong force, escalating fears of war with the US and Israel. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

Sources cited by CBS News indicated that senior commanders have made requests aimed at ensuring readiness for an expanded military engagement beyond air or naval operations.

However, US President Donald Trump appeared cautious when addressing the possibility of troop deployment.

“No, I'm not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you,” suggesting that the option has not been entirely ruled out," he said,

A separate report by The Wall Street Journal noted that Trump had privately expressed a desire to avoid a prolonged conflict and instead bring tensions to a close within weeks.

Diplomatic efforts face uncertainty

Efforts to de-escalate the situation remain uncertain, with conflicting accounts over possible talks between Washington and Tehran.

While US officials have suggested that discussions towards a truce may be underway, Iran has denied engaging in negotiations and reportedly rejected a proposed ceasefire plan.

“Iran’s assessment is that it is ‘one-sided and unfair’, serving only US, Israel interests,” Reuters reported, quoting a senior Iranian official.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been urging NATO allies and partners in Europe and Asia to assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments.

As tensions continue to mount, analysts warn that any miscalculation could trigger a broader and more dangerous conflict in the region.

Number of Iranians killed by US, Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran claimed the lives of 1,444, with 18,551 people reportedly injured since the first attack on Saturday, February 28.

Iran's Ministry of Health announced the development in a statement on Friday, March 13, which was the 14th day of the war against the country. During the first military operation, the US and Israel assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader and over 170 schoolchildren when a girls-only school was bombed on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng